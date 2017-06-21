22°
Friends rally to preserve mum's presence for Brax

21st Jun 2017 4:00 PM
HELPING HAND: Tracy Healey, Marlene Malone, Caroline Gouge, Amanda Brett, Nicole Cranny, holding Pippa Cranny (back) with children Violet Cranny and Caroline's son Braxton Stanborough.
HELPING HAND: Tracy Healey, Marlene Malone, Caroline Gouge, Amanda Brett, Nicole Cranny, holding Pippa Cranny (back) with children Violet Cranny and Caroline's son Braxton Stanborough. Contributed

WHITSUNDAY Shire Family Day Care have rallied in support of one of their long-time families, Caroline Gouge and her three-year -old son Braxton.

Whitsunday Shire Family Day Care surprised Caroline, who was recently given a terminal cancer diagnosis, with a morning tea last week, where she was presented with a number of donations.

Co-ordinator Amanda Brett said it was an emotional morning for all.

"Caroline is such a beautiful, dedicated mother to little Braxton and we were all devastated to hear the diagnosis and we wanted to do something to help Caroline to preserve memories for Braxton's future,” she said.

When the day care became aware of Caroline's terminal cancer diagnosis, they reached out to the community, their educators and families for support to raise funds, initially for a recordable bear for Braxton and a photo shoot to capture mum and son memories. They were inundated with offers and donations.

Caroline was overwhelmed by the generosity.

"I cannot believe how supportive our little community is,” she said. "Thank you everyone, so very much. It's all about Brax, not me. We are doing it all for him.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist Caroline with the financial burdens of medical expenses and to create lasting memories for Braxton. You can help at gofundme.com/help-cazs-crusade-with-cancer

Generous donations included:

- A family portrait session with Summer Rain Photography donated by Summer Rain Mulvey

- Hair and make up for the photo shoot by Samantha Richardson Hair and Makeup donated by Samantha Richardson

- Six months worth of weekly cleaning by JJ's Cleaning donated by Jessica Homewood

- A recordable message bear for Caroline to record for Braxton and a story book by Whitsunday Family Day Care

- $50 voucher from the Prickly Pineapple

- A "Mum's Memories” book and pen donated by the Krista family

- "The Truth About Cancer” Documentary series donated by Peak Body Mechanics

- A freezer full of home cooked meals by the Cranny Family

- Multiple donations to Caroline's GoFundMe account by Whitsunday Shire Family Day Care Educators and Families

