Friendships made during 20 years at markets

All smiles: Steve Fraser (pictured) and wife Jenni have been selling their photos and paintings at the Airlie markets for 20 years.

THE friendships and camaraderie are what stand out for Steve and Jenni Fraser, who have been selling their photos and paintings at the Airlie markets for 20 years.

Steve is the photographer – a hobby he does when he’s not working at his “day job” for NEATO Employment Services – and his wife Jenni is a full-time artist, working from their home in Cannonvale.

Between them, the pair has sold their watercolours and photos of the local area to tourists from ‘every continent’ in the world.

“It’s fun, it’s a social occasion for us as much as anything,” Mr Fraser said.

“We have made a lot of friends amongst the marketeers. People go by – customers come from all over the world – we have sold to customers on every continent. The little fridge magnets are great for people with backpacks.

“And there’s such good camaraderie – everybody looks after each other.”

The couple are originally from England. Jenni worked in the film and TV industry for years – including working for some of the BBC’s most well-known programs - and then did an art course on Hamilton Island, where Steve was working as HR and Recruitment officer, from 1995 to 1998.

Their daughter attended primary school on the island before going to Proserpine State High School when the family moved to the mainland.

Speaking at the first markets of 2020, on Saturday, Steve said it was great to return to their usual spot at the end of last year, after 14 months operating on vacant council land next to the Port of Airlie while the foreshore was being revitalised.

“It’s great to be back on the foreshore – it’s awesome – the view is much nicer and there’s no dust,” he said.

“The paths are a lot wider, so there’s a lot better access for customers and marketeers, but maybe a lack of shade - it would be nice to have more trees.”

Mr Fraser said he and Jenni would like to say thanks to the Whitsunday Lions Club, who organise the community market.

“They do so much throughout the year – they are unsung heroes, getting up at the crack of dawn, organising everyone – and they do it all with a smile on their faces.”