Frivolity in the sun for city boy

NEW EXPERIENCES: Although Sydney left a lasting impression on this excited traveller, Callum Docherty is happy to be in the Whitsundays. Georgia Simpson

CALLUM Docherty sits by the lagoon, bright eyed and bushy tailed, looking seriously sun-kissed.

Raving about his experiences in Sydney, the young Brit isn't at all concerned that he spent most of his money in Australia's biggest city.

He's come all the way from Middlesbrough in the UK, and he assures his group he's not like the people from Geordie Shore... when he's sober.

The biggest thing he has taken away from his travels so far is that he can actually sleep with just one pillow.

He hasn't seen a kangaroo yet, but hopes perhaps on his way to Magnetic Island and Mission Beach he might spot one.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

Sydney was amazing! I'm a city boy so I love it.

There was this amazing club called The Beresford and everybody there was so fierce, and of such a high standard. It's the best gay club I've ever been to, and I want to go and live in Sydney so I can go there all the time.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I think it's funny when you guys say "far out”. Like what is far out? Is something far away?

Have you had a moment on your travels that you'll remember forever?

I went to a barbecue at a place called Milk Beach in Sydney.

There were loads of gays converging on the beach, and Kylie Minogue was playing and I just couldn't believe I was at a gay barbecue on a beach in Sydney listening to Kylie Minogue, and then I saw dolphins and I screamed because it was so exciting.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I'm way more daring now. I used to be scared of everything, but now I'm just like YOLO! I went on a date in Sydney and he took me to this beach and there was a sign saying, do not jump off the rocks, but I did it anyway. I wouldn't have done that prior to my travels.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Wear 50+ sunscreen. The sun here is strong.