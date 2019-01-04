Menu
Login
MIRACULOUS: This little White-Lipped Green Tree Frog, has made a full recovery after spending two months at the Frog Hospital.
MIRACULOUS: This little White-Lipped Green Tree Frog, has made a full recovery after spending two months at the Frog Hospital. Contributed
News

Frog is 'hoppy' to be home

by Georgia Simpson
4th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

EIGHT weeks ago, a tiny green frog, had an unfortunate run in with a backyard whipper snipper.

Although the frog didn't receive the kiss it needed to turn into a prince, it did receive lifesaving care from Frog Safe, a specialised frog hospital in Mission Beach.

Frog Safe president Deborah Pergolotti said the amphibian presented injuries so severe, internal organs were protruding from its body.

INJURIES: The little frog sustained horrific injuries after it fell victim to a whipper snipper.
INJURIES: The little frog sustained horrific injuries after it fell victim to a whipper snipper. Contributed

"The frog responded really well to treatment, and it took about four or five weeks for it to be recover. It took another three weeks to organise transport to get it home,” she said.

Wildlife carer Kylee Gray, released the frog back into the wild.”

"We took it back to where it came from, and found a safe spot to release it, so it knew its way around,” she said.

Ms Pergolotti said it was likely the frog was sick when it became injured, as frogs were normally hidden during the day.

"If it's sitting out in an open area during the day, there is something wrong with it, no matter what it looks like,” she said.

"A lot of frogs are ill with diseases that haven't been catalogued before like different types of cancers and flesh-eating disorders, and they can all be traced back to chemical use.”

Ms Pergolotti said since the use of a chemical known as neonicotinoids started in the area, injured frogs were being replaced with diseased ones.

"Frogs never had these sorts of problems until neonicotinoids hit the market,” she said.

frog injury frog safe green tree frog mission beach whipper snipper
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Blustery conditions hampering anglers

    Blustery conditions hampering anglers

    Sport What fish are biting around the traps.

    Witness the fitness at last park run for 2018

    Witness the fitness at last park run for 2018

    News The last parkrun of 2018 saw 90 runners tackle the 5km course.

    Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

    Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

    News Whitsunday Regional Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

    Lights burn brightly for rising star Issy

    Lights burn brightly for rising star Issy

    News On Friday, Miss Burnup will travel to Tamworth.

    Local Partners