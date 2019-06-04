From Airlie to Africa, with love

Work starts on the maternity hospital in Zambia, which will receive funds from the Dignity Zambia charity event Off to Africa.

Work starts on the maternity hospital in Zambia, which will receive funds from the Dignity Zambia charity event Off to Africa. Contributed

"ANY woman who has had a child, if they could just visualise giving birth under a tree or having to walk 50 miles to get to someone who can help with their childbirth, then they'd understand how important this hospital is.”

This is a message from Sandy Clark who is working to establish a rural maternity hospital in Zambia, a country in the south of Africa.

It may seem like a world away, but the Whitsundays can contribute to the construction of a safe environment for childbirth in a region of the world where that is yet to exist.

Off to Africa, hosted at the Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill will connect the two communities as one common goal is strived for: dignity for women.

The charity cocktail party and auction will feature cabaret music artist and Adelaide Fringe Festival performer Becky Blake, and a drawing by local artist, 12-year-old Demi Vardanega, will be auctioned off for the good cause.

Dignity Zambia chief executive officer and volunteer Sandy Clark said she hoped people of the Whitsundays would enjoy the arts and culture of the cocktail event and in doing so, support the life-changing hospital.

Ms Clark worked in Zambia in her 20s, and now seeks to give back to the community that influenced the course of her life.

"This is me giving back from my point of view, saying thank you for helping me eventually become a journalist and having a successful career,” Ms Clark said.

"This isn't just giving back to the country that has taught me so much, but giving back to women as well.”

The hospital is already taking shape, but more funds are needed for the project to be completed.

Already, funds have been raised at a similar event in Adelaide and through sales of a book created by Ms Clark, filled with images from her time spent living in Zambia, which will also be available to purchase at the Whitsunday event.

Off to Africa has received support from local businesses, including Holiday in the Whitsundays, Nauticool and Whitsunday Vogue Interiors.

Not only will the hospital provide a safe place for women to have their babies in rural Zambia, but it will also become a starting point for further development in the area and provide a source of employment.