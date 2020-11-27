From bean to brew, pick-me-up made easy

Polly Muller launched Mr Bean five years ago and has been bringing cold brew coffee to the region ever since. Picture: Ashleigh Clarke

AS SUMMER sets in, it can be hard to decide between a caffeine fix and something stronger when kicking back poolside.

Luckily, a Whitsunday businesswoman has combined the two, making for a fuss free and refreshing pick-me-up.

Polly Muller launched Mr Bean about five years ago in a bid to bring a cool caffeine fix to the tropics.

"No one could send cold brew this far north, so I just started making my own," she said.

Like many Whitsunday businesses, Ms Muller started spruiking the brew down at the Airlie Beach markets.

From there, the business accelerated as people craved their energy fix in a cooler form.

Getting the signature taste sorted was a labour of love for the self-confessed coffee lover.

The beans are freshly roasted in Melbourne before being shipped up north where Ms Muller grinds and brews them.

The whole process from bean to bottle takes about a day and the end product can be used to suit sweet tooth's and traditional coffee drinkers alike.

Espresso kits from Mr Bean are available for Christmas and include all the bits and pieces needed to make the perfect cocktail. Picture: Supplied

"It tastes really good as an iced coffee, it's really good as an espresso martini and an affogato poured over an ice cream," she said.

"But it's great because with cold brew you can take it anywhere with you; you can take it travelling, on the boat with you, you can take it to work or you can just have it in the fridge at home."

Ms Muller said the Whitsunday community was a driving force behind the success of the business as Mr Bean is now enjoyed Australia-wide.

She hoped that as people looked to tick off their Christmas to-do lists, they would consider supporting smaller businesses like hers to keep them doing what they loved.

"There's lots of family run businesses and there's lots of people starting small businesses," she said.

"It just suits our small town.

"From the conversations that I've had with locals, everyone is making an effort and prioritising small business over shopping online and at the bigger corporations.

"There are so many local businesses that you can support that are owned by local families.

"I just think it's easy to do it."

Ms Muller also had the perfect Christmas gift on offer in the form of espresso martini kits that include a bottle of cold brew, two glasses, a shaker and a strainer.

The kits can be shipped Australia wide for with free delivery and are available here.

Ms Muller also runs a coffee van that serves hot and cold Mr Bean from 6am to 10am Wednesday to Friday.

The van is stationed opposite the Whitsunday Police Station.