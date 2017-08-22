25°
From Caboolture to the Whitsundays with love

Jessica Lamb | 22nd Aug 2017 2:53 PM
THANKFUL: Wilson Beach and Conway Beach cyclone affected communities receiving 14 handmade quilts sent from Sunshine Coast based Rocksberg Charity Sewing Group.
THANKFUL: Wilson Beach and Conway Beach cyclone affected communities receiving 14 handmade quilts sent from Sunshine Coast based Rocksberg Charity Sewing Group.

SOME presents are more than pretty wrapping paper and fancy bows.

Members of Wilson Beach and Conway Beach communities recently received gifts with a metaphorical tag reading, "We haven't forgotten about you."

Sunshine Coast based Rocksberg Charity Sewing Group (RCSG), run by Carolyn Haidle, handmade 14 quilts to send to families affected by Cyclone Debbie.

Carolyn's brother Bob Mohle lives in the region and she felt compelled to help when she heard about the devastation that Debbie left in its wake.

"I run a quilting retreat at my home where people can come, sew and relax for the weekend," she said.

"Then every Friday we started a group for women in the region to come together to make quilts and catch up.

"When we heard about the cyclone we wanted to do something to help."

So it came to pass, Bob Mohle received a box in the mail from his sister filled with RCSG's quilts.

From there the package found its way to active community member Maz McDougall to distribute.

Maz said she decided to target the vulnerable areas of Wilson Beach and Conway Beach.

"Those communities appear to have been forgotten about and are still suffering immensely from non repaired cyclone damage," she said.

"We passed the gifts around to the community members and the response was amazing.

"People were so emotional because it showed them that there are those out there who still care and haven't forgotten.

"We are so thankful to the Rocksberg Charity Sewing Group."

Whereas ever-humble quilt extraordinaire Carolyn said making gifts was a social outing.

"The amount of time it takes to make a single quilt depends on the amount of cups of tea consumed that day," she laughed.

"We have grown to around 10 members; the group helps our local women who may be isolated and of course doing our part for people doing it tough."

Do you know someone who deserves recognition for their community work after TC Debbie?

We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 4940 2100 or email editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au

