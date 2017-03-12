From Canada to home, Sue loves her job

FEW people can say they love their job more than Sue Murray at Whitsunday Ultrasound.

Having gained 15 years of gynaecological and obstetric ultrasound experience domestically and overseas in Canada, Sue's passion shines bright.

"What makes me good at my job is I love my job and after 15 years I still love learning about it and there is always something I will learn every day,” she said.

"I like being able to help people by working rurally in the Whitsundays, which I find rewarding because you are more involved with patient care and see the same patients often.”

Sue returned to the Whitsundays two years ago and provides services from two sites in Cannonvale and Bowen.

She works along-side a professional team of experts who are also committed to supporting the broader Whitsunday region.

Her eight year tenure at Vancouver's St Paul's Hospital enabled Sue to expand her obstetrics knowledge and even find the love of her life.

Born and bred in Bowen, Sue couldn't be happier to return to the region she fell in love with, bringing her Canadian husband with her.

"I like working in Bowen and Cannonvale because you work more closely and are more involved as part of (people's) care,” she said.

Sue provides a relaxing atmosphere where patients receive a comfortable experience.

"I have really valuable experience working with women's centres in business and working closely with a lot of specialists,” she said.

"I just want people to know, particularly female patients, that I am here and I can provide a more personalised service.”

After gaining a wealth of experience across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Canada, Sue said "there's no place like home”.

Call 4948 1000 to book at Cannonvale Whitsunday Ultrasound clinic or 49480488 for Bowen clinic.