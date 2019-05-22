From career in resources sector to sourcing, selling drugs

HARD FALL: Brock Skillington was a hard worker in the resources industry before he turned to trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana for 11 months.

BROCK Skillington was a hard worker in the resources industry before he turned to trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana in Central Queensland for 11 months.

Skillington, 38, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday to one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and other associated charges.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said Skillington's residence was searched on March 15, 2017, with police finding meth, drug paraphernalia and $6005 cash.

The court was told Skillington lied to police and said he acquired the cash from the sale of a saddle and pokie winnings.

A mobile phone seized from the search revealed the former New Zealand resident had been trafficking drugs 13 months after his return to live in Australia and was busted the first time a month later when police searched his house.

Messages indicated he had supplied 3.5g of meth that day.

Justice Graeme Crow said Skillington was released on bail and continued to traffic drugs.

"You were caught red-handed," he said.

"That should have been the end of that. Sadly, it wasn't."

On November 22, 2017, Skillington was intercepted drug driving on Wood St, Rockhampton.

The former Bundaberg and Blackwater school student was intercepted again drug driving on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Emerald on February 1 with passenger, Scott Adams, who was the target of a police operation based in Emerald.

Mr Slack said police found 6.851g pure meth in 9.221g of substance in a tube attached to the undercarriage of the car belonging to Mr Adams, but Skillington had pleaded guilty to possessing meth over two grams on the basis he knew about the meth and was liable.

He said phone analysis revealed Skillington had continued trafficking drugs with 32 repeat customers, five sources and supplied at least 30 times.

Mr Slack said Skillington trafficked over 15.45g of meth through 13 transactions with the biggest amount being seven grams.

He said there were at least six supplies of cannabis and a further 25 supplies of drugs where the exact drug was not identified.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Skillington had worked since leaving school, including in LNG at Gladstone and Moura, until he lost his job at Roxbury Downs in 2017 after missing a flight.

He said prior to the job loss, his marriage broke down and he lost access to his children, turning to using drugs more often and the job loss resulted in the drug habit reaching one gram of meth usage a day.

"As a mature man you should have known that was simply going to make things worse," Justice Crow said.

Skillington was sentenced to 4.5 years prison with 474 days pre-sentence custody declared and the sentenced suspended after time served (474 days).

The sentence has a 4.5 years operational period.

He was also disqualified from driving for two months.