From crutches to Magpies Crusaders forward

AS A child, the newest Magpies Crusaders United signing was in crutches for one and a half years.

In 2016, a surgery gone wrong sidelined him from all sporting pursuits for two years.

As soon as he was allowed back on his feet, Kyle Insch made his way into the Magpies Crusaders Under-20s team and now he has landed an NPL contract for 2020.

The 18-year-old striker/winger said his passion for football had helped him leap over every hurdle life threw at him.

Insch had Perthes disease, a rare childhood condition which occurs when blood flow struggles to reach the femur.

Without adequate blood supply, the round head of the bone (femoral head) can die or deform.

"In year one they did an operation and angled a ball into the hip. I was on crutches for a year and a half, but once I was out of them I was back into my soccer," Insch said.

The striker had a late start to club sport when he joined Magpies FC in Under-12s, but Insch was always spotted kicking the football around whenever he was able.

"Ever since I was a kid I played soccer. Before school, morning tea, lunch, whenever I could really," he said.

He played with Magpies for about three years before needing to undergo another surgery to correct his leg length - a side effect of his first surgery.

"It was meant to just be a quick thing; I should have been playing much sooner than two years," Insch said.

"I was told I could walk too soon and it broke the screws in my leg and it collapsed back to where it was.

"I got the same operation and the bone wouldn't heal because the plate was too weak and wasn't holding the bone rigid enough."

Then he had a metal rod implanted from his knee to his hip for eight weeks which helped the healing process.

This year was his return to the sport and the Mackay teen progressed with flying colours.

"It was pretty boring, waiting that long. It just about killed me not being able to play," he said.

"Getting back into it was hard too because after two years muscles deteriorate, but I love it, so it's just the grind really.

"I was always that sporty kid who loved the game and had that drive. It's what I want to do."

Looking forward to the 2020 season, Insch said his goals were simple: get playing time and "bang in" goals.