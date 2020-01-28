From flourishing business woman to aspiring paramedic

Ruth and Allen Grundy have stepped away from their business to pursue other careers. Picture: Contributed

IT WAS a car accident in Cannonvale that planted the seed for Ruth Grundy to leave a successful business and undertake a drastic career change.

For 22 years she ran Explore Whitsundays and Southern Cross Sailing with her husband, Allen.

But when she came upon the accident just before Christmas she was inspired to pursue work as a paramedic.

“The gentleman was stuck in the car and had a laceration in his right arm. He had also broken his wrist and dislocated his elbow,” Mrs Grundy recalled.

“I came in and dealt with the bleeding and made sure there that was all wrapped up tightly until the paramedics arrived.

“There was a little bit of panic at first. Looking at the car I didn’t think the gentleman in the car would still be alive. The firefighters (on scene) said the same.”

The patient has recovered, and the adrenalin and satisfaction of helping others proved the catalyst for Mrs Grundy’s paramedical pursuits.

The choice to leave the business world was not an easy one to make.

Based in Airlie Beach, Explore Whitsundays takes tourists around the islands and reefs in the area and is an industry that has enabled the couple to prosper.

Mrs Grundy has a background in first aid and helps the Whitsunday Brahmans’ under-15 side during the rugby league season.

She said it was a longwinded discussion with her partner before determining their next move.

“It wasn’t an easy decision because we still love the company very much … and taking passengers out to sea,” she said.

“But for us it was time to move on.”

Mrs Grundy has applied for the paramedical sciences course with CQUniversity.