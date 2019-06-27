From 'gumpy' girl to Mackay's favourite

FEELS LIKE HOME: Netballer Zoe McIntyre is coming back to Mackay this weekend for the Northern Rays first Sapphire Series game against Wildcats.

WHEN the Northern Rays take to the Mackay netball courts this weekend, one player will receive a warmer welcome than the rest.

The Rays open their debut Sapphire Series campaign in Mackay on Saturday against the QUT Wildcats. For goal attack Zoe McIntyre it will also mark a return home.

McIntyre started her brief, yet wildly successful career with Norths Netball Club in 2014 when she was 13. She said it was just a fun pastime at first, but her competitive nature soon had her bounding from one accolade to the next.

Before netball, her sporting pursuits included 11 years of dancing and "a few” years of swimming.

McIntyre became a familiar name when she signed with the South Whitsunday Sharks last year and helped them to the grand finals.

The now-18 year old said despite finding success in the sport she was far from a natural.

"Being tall and a bit lanky I was a bit gumpy at first, but I have a drive to want to be the best at everything I do,” she said.

"I was out in the backyard every afternoon shooting and passing against the brick wall to get better.

"People started recognising that I was a little better than I thought I was. That's when the team selections started coming in and it all kind of rolled on from there.”

McIntyre revelled in the opportunity to start her semi-professional season in Mackay.

"It's a great opportunity, not just for me as a player but for young girls to see there is a pathway,” she said.

"You don't need to go to a big city any more to go higher with the sport.

"I'm so excited, see everyone I haven't seen for the past six months of being (in Townsville).”

The Sapphire series commenced last week, but the Rays had a bye.

McIntyre said the bye was a positive for their Round 2 preparations.

"We've been able to see their strengths and weaknesses and line that up against where we're at,” she said.