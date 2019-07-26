From little things great things grow

GREENERY: Whitsunday Regional Council will be planting trees across all six divisions of the council area on National Tree Day this Sunday.

TIME spent in nature reduces stress, and improves happiness, wellbeing and productivity.

Seventy per cent of Australians believe planting trees is one of the best things we can do for our planetary health, according to a 2019 report by Planet Ark.

National Tree Day is around the corner, and the day is a call to action for all Australians to put their hands into the earth, and to give back to their community.

The same report suggests as little as a five per cent increase in tree cover can reduce daytime temperatures by 2.3C, something to be wary of as increasing heatwaves plague the warmer months.

Whitsunday Regional Council's Parks and Gardens Teams will be planting trees across the region on Sunday, July 28, from 9am.

The dedicated team will be replanting trees that were lost during Tropical Cyclone Debbie, new shade trees, statement trees and smaller shrubs.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a green thumb, or would just like to help out, then check below to find out where the planting location will be taking place in your division.

Green thumbs

WHAT: National Tree Day

WHEN: Sunday, July 28, from 9am

WHERE: Check your division

Division 1: Bicentennial Park (Creek Bank).

Division 2: Galbraith Park (southern entrance). Event co-ordinated by Whitsunday Catchment Landcare and Toyota. Check them out on Facebook for more details.

Division 3: Halpannel Park (Hansen Drive).

Division 4: Darcy Munro Park (Isbell St).

Division 5: Mullers Lagoon (Reynolds St).

Division 6: Case Park Foreshore (Horseshoe Bay Rd).

COST: Free!