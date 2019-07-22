From mine worker to Instagram influencer

WHEN she's not working on the mines as an electrician, Yeppoon fashion blogger Mikaela Richter is updating her Youtube and Instagram accounts to her almost 12 thousand followers.

Despite not considering herself an 'influencer', Ms Richter ticks all of the boxes and following Instagram's changes to the likes system she gave her two cents on the issues between shifts on site.

As of last Thursday, all Australian users of the platform are no longer able to see the number of likes on other user's posts.

Many in the Australian influencer community have since come out to say the changes may affect their online trade.

But Ms Richter was not too worried.

Mikaela Richter has just completed her four-year electrician apprenticeship at Curragh Mine

"I don't believe it takes the motivation out of posting," she said.

"I will always post pictures each day because I do want to grow more of a following."

She joined the blogging realm to hone her fashion and make-up skills by learning from other bloggers on Youtube.

But before too long, it became her that others would seek out for fashion advice.

"I would watch hours and hours of make-up tutorials and vlogs. As I got older my make-up skills improved and my friends encouraged me to start my own YouTube channel which I have done," she said.

Mr Richter had identified a gap in the online market, and it was a lack of a local face online that inspired her to sign up.

A relaxed Mikaela Richter. Contributed

"Not many people from Rockhampton or Yeppoon do YouTube so I think that's how I grew my following because it was someone local," she said.

"I mainly offer beauty related things and fashion advise, however a lot of people like watching my raw, day in the life kind of vlogs.

"I just like to review and test out products for people to decide whether they would be interested in those items."

The way many influencers make a profit in the industry is through the endorsement of brands or products and through sponsorships.

Ms Richter said unlike others, she is honest and open with her reviews and will not endorse products she does not believe in.

Instagram infleuncer, Mikaela Richter strikes a pose. Contributed

"I have had amazing opportunities to work with brands to review their products, and the perks are that you get the product free.

"I am truthful about my reviews and I don't want to give my following false advise," she said.

"There are times that I have had to turn down brands because I don't believe in their product."

Perhaps a lonely voice in the trade, she believed the changes to Instagram were a "good thing".

"To be honest, I've never looked at anyone's likes," she said.

"I was someone that would look at someone's feed and if I liked what they posted I would follow them.

"Someone with a creative feed is more important than the amount of likes they get."

Instagram influencer, Mikaela Richter enjoys the sights from Kemp Hill on the Capricorn Coast. Contributed

Other concerns that had arisen recently that brands and sponsors would no longer be able to assess the viability of who they choose to endorse their products without having access to 'likes' figures.

Ms Richter believed stakeholders would resort to other quantifiable online interactions when deciding who to endorse their brand.

"I have always believed that stakeholders looked at peoples following more than likes," Ms Richter said.

"If someone has a great following, brands will still offer them sponsors because of the amount of people the influencer will reach with their trust.

"I think it's a great idea, but also a not so great idea.

"I feel like now people will be worried about how many comments they get on a photo or it will draw more attention to the amount of followers they have."