From Paris with Love

Thomas Edla and Axel Moreau relaxing by the Airlie Beach lagoon. Tamera Francis

PARISIAN business students on exchange in Brisbane made a sneaky trip up to Airlie Beach, to see what all the fuss was about.

Three days into a four day trip the dynamic duo had already experienced most of the Whitsunday region has to offer.

Both men are on a three month exchange studying business at university, the future entrepreneurs aspire to start-up a business within the health and fitness industry.

What is your favourite thing about Australia?

T: We like the weather, the wildlife and the landscape.

A: The people here are very nice and friendly too.

What is the strangest thing you've found about Australia?

T:You cannot smoke anywhere, in Airlie it is a little less strict that Brisbane, but not as accepting of it as France which is a good thing.

A: Australians eat dinner very early at like 6pm in France we eat at like 8pm.

You also go out and go home very early in France we party at 11pm until 6am, in Australia most people are home by 3am.

Where have you explored in Australia so far?

T: We have been to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and now Airlie Beach.

What are you doing in Australia?

T: We are on exchange studying business at the Riverton Institute of Business and Technology in Brisbane.

Learning English is the main reason for the exchange program that will count towards our masters degrees'.

What have you done in Airlie Beach so Far?

T: We like Magnums and have hung out in the bar there a bit, swum in the lagoon and visited Whitehaven.

A: Magnums was good, we went to Boom, but it is too busy.

What was your favourite part of the trip?

T: Staying overnight on a sailing boat was very good.

A: Enjoying the sunshine and exploring the islands.

What is your top travel tip?

T: You have to explore the Whitsunday Islands.

A: Pack sunscreen.