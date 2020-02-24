From rugby to recycling, new leaders have big plans

BIG ideas are brewing in the minds of the new leaders at Whitsunday Christian College, spanning from rugby teams to recycling schemes.

The team of leaders was inducted earlier this year, but junior captains Poppy Mackenzie and Finlay Farrell had hopes of being named captains from a young age.

Poppy said the key to good leadership was "being kind and helping others in need" and said she would take on other students' ideas to make the school a welcoming place for everyone.

Finlay also said a good leader was someone who put others' needs first and lent a hand where they could and he hoped to display these qualities throughout the year.

Primary Lions House captain Donny Pettiford, primary Lions House captain Joshua Milostic, primary college vice-captain Cooper Friend, primary college captain Finlay Farrell, primary college captain Poppy Mackenzie, primary college vice-captain Isabella Fisher, primary Eagles House captain Oliver Wilson and primary Eagles House captain Saxon Angel.

In the senior school, captains Ashlee Turner and Eran Kirkpatrick hoped they could use their time as leaders to make sure all students felt included and could get involved in extracurricular activities.

Ashlee started a support group where students could seek help and chat to older students and the school chaplain about any concerns they had.

"I hope that our younger students can look at us and can rely on us, and for us to help them not just scare them away," she said.

Meanwhile, Eran hoped to get the school more involved in sport.

"I'm working on starting a rugby club, so integrating more sport into the school and aiming to verse other schools," he said.

Vice-captain Tyler Warren echoed Eran's idea and said an inter-school sport competition would help students at Whitsunday Christian College make friendships outside the classroom.

"I want to build connections between other schools, sporting related to start with but hopefully in the future we'll get education related as well," he said.

For the other vice-captain Poppy Flood, creating a greener school was a priority.

"I'm hoping to start recycling at this school because at the moment we don't have any recycling services whatsoever," she said.

"So I'm hoping to start the cash for cans incentive and I also want to get a recycling bin for paper and cardboard."