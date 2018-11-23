From Scramble to success

YOUNG GUN: Levi Holmes, 10, who recently won the Proserpine Junior Championship, teed it up in the Volkswagen Scramble at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

YOUNG GUN: Levi Holmes, 10, who recently won the Proserpine Junior Championship, teed it up in the Volkswagen Scramble at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday. Georgia Simpson

PROSERPINE GOLF: The inaugural Volkswagen Scramble last Saturday was won by the team of Lew and Vicki Tuck, Wilf Herwig and Ron Jamieson.

In a coincidence, Ron Jamieson was in the team that won the first Holden Scramble over 20 years ago.

The team of Mark Thompson, Andrew Albergo, Brendon Meharry and Rob Webb was runner-up.

Both teams will play in the regional finals in March next year at a venue yet be determined.

Twenty-seven local and visiting teams participated in Saturday's competition at Proserpine Golf Club.

Thursday's men's stableford was won by Bill Jesser with 43 points, from runner-up Peter Scrivens with 41.

Placegetters were James Devery, John Dodds, Michael Cragg, Rob Webb and Nic Langevad, all on 40, Brian Smith 39, Michael Ward and Vic Feldman 38, and Bruce Fielder, Paul Nicol and Wayne Fitzgerald on 37.

The nine-hole competition was won by James Devery on a countback from BillJesser and Peter Scrivens third with 22.

The pin shots went to Perri Simpson on two, Chris Weigand (9), Bill Jesser (13) and Peter Browning (16).

The ladies competition held on the 14th was won by Jacqui Wall with an impressive 38 points.

Wendy Gough, Wendy Bradley and Tina Badenhorst came in with 37 points, followed by Viv Demartini 36 and Tiina Randmae 35. The pin shots went to Tina Badenhorst on one, Kath Borer (2nd) and Mandy Patterson (9th).

This Saturday's competition is a Tiger stableford 4BBB.