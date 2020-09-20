From the Daily Mercury Editor’s Desk

The 2019 Flagon Dragon event attracted hundreds of guests and many donations

The 2019 Flagon Dragon event attracted hundreds of guests and many donations

Dear valued subscribers,

Every community has them, the people who champion worthy causes and make a huge difference to the lives of many.

But the charitable spirit in Mackay seems stronger than many places I have lived over the years.

They are generous with their money and their time. Even in these tough times.

I’m about to move and people have actually offered to help me. That is a rare commodity.

But I wanted to particularly mention the team behind Flagon and Dragon who have doled out more than $1.5 million since the event began 27 years ago.

The event, which has this month donated money to another four very worth causes, has helped improve the lives and general wellbeing of thousands of recipients over the years.

This year Mackay Mater Hospital got $18,721 forpaediatric monitor equipment and a fold-out bed so parents can stay overnight.

In 2015, F & D provided $75,000 smackeroos to kickstart the construction of a Ronald McDonald House Charities North Australia family room at Mackay Base Hospital.

Leonie and Mackealie Twidale using the outdoor space at the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Townsville.

Ronald McDonald Family Rooms are located inside major hospitals and are exclusively for the families of children undergoing treatment in a nearby ward.

This year another $50,000 is headed their way as the rooms near completion.

Summer House, which relies almost solely on community funding, received $62,736 that will go towards walkers, frames, hoists and a long list of needed items to improve the lives of children with disabilities while they are at their home away from home.

NDIS pays for equipment for them to use at home but not at schools so that’s where this helps out.

Mackay Base Hospital will use $103,200 to buy a Mansell infant retrieval system to transport premature infants to hospital by air or road between hospitals.

Mackay Hospital Foundation general manager T’aire Olsen said Mackay had been without one of these systems since earlier in the year and getting a new one would make a huge impact.

The Mansell Neonatal Retrieval System. Picture: Supplied

She said the systems took about eight weeks to build but they hoped to have it in October or November.

“This is the system that will keep them safe, warm and oxidated, intubated for the entire duration of the journey,” she said.

I tried to bid on many of the items at last year’s Flagon and Dragon auction but I was repeatedly outbid.

Either people had a lot more money in the bank than I, or they’d consumed a lot more booze.

Either way, it’s good to see the money raised going to worthy places.

Champions, the lot of them. And to add to that, one of the event’s gold sponsors has upped her donation for the 2021 Flagon and Dragon.

Niki Ramsay, from McDonalds here in Mackay, is donating $20,000towards the cost of the event.

While Flagon and Dragon will skip this year thanks to COVID-19, another Mackay charity staple has found a way to continue.

The Nude Lunch will host a free Facebook live event across Australia on Saturday, October 10.

Trudy Crowley's legacy will live on through Nude Lunch events such as the Dolphin Dive.

The best part is there’s unlimited capacity and the creativity is up to you – though that’s not an invitation to take up the event’s name literally.

This week we also farewelled a community champion in Tim Mulherin, someone who was always going the extra mile for the Mackay community.

More than 300 mourners gathered at the MECC to watch the live streamed State funeral service for Tim Mulherin on Tuesday September 15 in Mackay. Picture: Zizi Averill

He dedicated his life to serving the people of Mackay. The world needs more people like Tim Mulherin.

Tim Mulherin with his wife Erin and sons Rory, Liam and Declan

Speaking of communities, we have our next My Town event coming up on Tuesday.

Eimeo is the first of the sprawling Northern Beaches suburbs to host My Town, supported by Mackay Regional Council, but it will not be the last.

The series is a chance for residents to share their concerns and successes about their area, to celebrate community champions or raise issues the public should know about.

My Town is about telling the stories of Mackay and surrounds that matter to you.

Reporter Zizi Averill will join Mackay councillor Michelle Green at the Eimeo Pacific Hotel from 10.30am – noon Tuesday.

Zizi is keen to meet with residents, to share your stories and find out what makes your community tick.

Get in touch on email at zizi.averill@news.com.au or drop her a line on 0447 384 105.

Two weeks later, on Tuesday, October 6, reporter Heidi Petith will head to Eton to meet with locals.

If you have a destination in mind, or a suggestion about where My Town should set up, drop me an email at rae.wilson@news.com.au.

