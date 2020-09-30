From the Editor’s Desk: Mirani election debate

The Queensland State Election is just one month away.

The Queensland State Election is just one month away.

Dear readers,

As we prepare to cast our votes for the people we want to lead us through the COVID-19 economic recovery and for the longest term in the state’s history, the Daily Mercury is tonight bringing you a local debate.

This debate will be live on the Daily Mercury site.

Simply visit www.dailymercury.com.au and click on the election debate story which will dominate our home page from 6pm.

The Mirani debate begins at 6.30pm.

Mirani candidates left to right: Shane Hamilton (ALP), Mirani MP Stephen Andrew (ONP), Tracie Newitt (LNP) and Jason Borg (NQ First).

This livestreaming debate will provide Queenslanders with the opportunity to hear each candidate’s one-minute pitch and provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to share what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The Daily Mercury and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland’s extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

This ensures that Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on October 31.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

Readers are invited to submit the questions they want to see tackled.

If they don’t make it in to tonight’s debate, we are committed to ensuring they are asked of our candidates during our election coverage which will run until decision day on October 31.

