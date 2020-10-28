From the Whitsunday Times editor’s desk

Deb Frecklington and Annastacia Palaszczuk will debate Queensland’s key issues this afternoon in a forum livestreamed to the Whitsunday Times website.

Deb Frecklington and Annastacia Palaszczuk will debate Queensland’s key issues this afternoon in a forum livestreamed to the Whitsunday Times website.

VOTERS are turning out at pre-polling booths in big numbers ahead of Saturday's election.

Many are proud of their votes and based on what we have seen so far, it could be a close race to the finish.

We will be on the edge of our seats until we find out who has won the seats of Whitsunday and Burdekin after this weekend's vote.

The leader of our state will determine our response if there is another wave of COVID-19 and be responsible for rolling out vaccines.

It's important we have our say on who we want to look after these key issues.

Yes, we should vote for the people locally who we believe will represent us best in parliament.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will show voters why they should vote for them. Picture: Adam Head

But this afternoon we have the opportunity to take a close look at the leaders of the two main parties too - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

In a one-hour live debate on the Whitsunday Times website, the pair will take questions from undecided voters during the forum, hosted by Sky News Chief News Anchor Kieran Gilbert today at 4pm.

Most election campaigns are stage-managed picture opportunities where anyone attending has been vetted in advance.

This is a chance to hear from genuine undecided voters asking authentic questions of the two women vying to lead our great state.

Local debate replays:

REPLAY: Whitsunday election debate gets heated

REPLAY: Burdekin election candidates chase your vote

More election coverage:

Queensland election: Flood-plagued road needs urgent fix

Burdekin debate: Promise to cut irrigation water charges

CANDIDATES RESPOND: Priority projects for COVID recovery

Candidates give elevator pitch on their Whitsunday legacy

The result of the votes and who won the debate will be announced when Mr Gilbert joins Peta Credlin during Credlin at 5pm on Sky News.

I for one will be watching with great interest because we need leaders who are going to lead.

We are just three days out from Election Day so I wanted to ensure you had everything you needed to cast that ballot.

Early voting:

Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin

Queensland election: Where to vote early in Whitsunday

Let's hope the people we elect on October 31 will be up to the challenges ahead.

Elyse Wurm,

Editor

Share your thoughts on the State Election or an issue bothering you through a letter to the editor.