Front Line Action On Coal digs Labor on coal policy

STOP COAL: The subversive message which appeared on a billboard north of Bowen.

ANTI- Adani activists have sent an impassioned message to the Labor Party after defacing a billboard outside Bowen that carries the Labor Party's logo.

Whitsunday Regional Councillor and Labor Party member Mike Brunker labelled it an attention- seeking stunt and said he was disappointed.

The billboard which was redecorated to read "Adani Hates Workers” was placed by activists last week as part of an effort leading up to Saturday when groups across Australia are expected to hold protests to call for no new coal projects in Australia.

One of the creators of the defaced Labor billboard, Jade Hill, said it represented what most Australians were thinking.

Ms Hill said Adani did not care about workers and jobs, only about how much money it could make.

She said if the Carmichael mine went ahead, it would cause climate chaos and would be thoroughly automated, providing very few jobs for local workers.

Frontline Action on Coal spokesman Matt Franklin said more and more ordinary Australians were joining the civil resistance to end coal and secure a safe climate.

"Labor has abandoned the people whose jobs are dependent on the reef and farming in Queensland, in favour of rich coal mine owners, giving away our water and supercharging the destruction of the (Great Barrier) Reef by global warming,” Mr Franklin said.

"On June 30, we are going to draw our red line and demand no new coal.”

The build-up to June 30 has included banner drops, blockades, occupations and guerrilla projections from Melbourne to Cairns.

On Sunday, activists from Frontline Action on Coal followed up the billboard stunt by inviting locals to a barbecue at Bowen's Front Beach.

Cr Brunker said: "I think they are doing it for media attention.

"The more stunts they pull, the more attention they get and that's what they want to see.”

He said these groups were money-making ventures and were profiting from Adani.