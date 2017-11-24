Front Line Action on Coal takes the fight to MP's office

The Front Line Action on Coal group is currently occupying the office of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan in Proserpine.

The Front Line Action on Coal group is currently occupying the office of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan in Proserpine.

A GROUP of vocal activists protesting the LNP's support of the Urannah Dam have made their presence known outsde the office of the member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.

Party leader, Tim Nicholls last month pledged the LNP would, if elected, fast track the implementation of the proposed Urannah dam project within 100 days of taking office.

Mr Costigan has long championed the project 60km south west of Proserpine.

The protester are also demonstrating their opposition to the proposed Adani Carmichael Mine in the Galilee Basin.

One of the protesters was traditional owner of the land on which the dam will be built, Ken Dodds.

"We are the river people, our river is sacred. It is our life, it gives us the connection to our land and the beginning of creation. It is our duty to protect Urannah and our Biri (river) which would be devastated if this dam and coal mine that Jason Costigan wants go ahead," he said.

"Urannah dam would flood 330 square kilometres of riparian wet land. This is one of the country's last wild rivers. It is shameful that Jason Costigan continues to talk as if this dam is a done deal when he refuses to meet with Widi native title holders."

Protesters at Jason Costigan's Proserpine office.

The group of about 50 protesters have entered Mr Costigan's office and are chanting and waving hand painted signs.

Assistant electorate officer at Mr Costigan's office, Clare Nixon, said there were eight to ten police officers from the Proserpine station taking to the protesters.

"We have asked them to leave. The police are tying to get them out, they seem to be cooperating and we are hoping to get them out smoothly," she said.

One person has been arrested for trespass and has been taken to the Proserpine Police Station.

Ms Nixon said Mr Costigan was aware of the protest but was unavailable for comment.