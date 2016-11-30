Fruitful lesson in good eating

KEEP it real, simple, nutritious and delicious.

This is the message Family Lunchbox Project co-ordinator Sahara Contempree wants to get across to the Whitsunday community.

The project, which has been running for four months at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre covered a range of healthy cooking themes, including muesli brunch box, sandwich free lunch box, antipasto cooking and baking.

Last week marked the last cooking class of 2016, shifting the focus to a summer theme featuring frozen delights.

Mrs Contempree said promoting healthy life style choices contributes to a positive "ripple effect” in the community.

"We wanted to create a series of classes so people would know how to create food from scratch,” she said.

"Habits are created when people are young and they are the hardest thing for humans to change, so if we give people awesome habits to start with they will thrive.”

Family Lunch Box Project classes are open to all members of the public, with or without kids.

Mrs Contempree said she was hoping to schedule weekend classes next year to attract families unable to attend Thursday workshops.

For more details, follow The Family Lunchbox Project on their Facebook page.