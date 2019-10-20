Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AIRLIFTED: A man in his thirties was airlifted off Fraser Island on Sunday morning after burning his arms in a refueling incident.
AIRLIFTED: A man in his thirties was airlifted off Fraser Island on Sunday morning after burning his arms in a refueling incident. Lifeflight Media
News

FUEL FIRE: Man burns arms on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Oct 2019 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOURIST has been airlifted from Fraser Island after burning his arms while refueling on Sunday morning.

The Lifeflight Rescue helicopter arrived on a beach on the island's east side just before 8am this morning.

The man, in his thirties, was treated for burns on his arms by paramedics.

It is understood he sustained the injuries while refueling a generator on a nearby property when a flash fire occurred.

The man was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

airlift burns editors picks fcemergency fraser coast fraser island hervey bay hospital lifeflight
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gallery: All the glitz and glam of the James Bond Gala

    premium_icon Gallery: All the glitz and glam of the James Bond Gala

    Entertainment Were you one of the Whitsundays' finest seen out and about?

    Whitsunday waste on fire

    premium_icon Whitsunday waste on fire

    News A fire broke at a rubbish dump this afternoon

    'Everyone is so friendly': Group gives sisters taste of home

    premium_icon 'Everyone is so friendly': Group gives sisters taste of home

    Community How two Thai sisters came to embrace life in the Whitsundays.

    All aboard Adani: Mackay to secure rail subcontractor work

    premium_icon All aboard Adani: Mackay to secure rail subcontractor work

    Business ‘The fact that the major rail contractor isn’t based in Mackay doesn’t mean Mackay...