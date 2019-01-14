Menu
CHEAP: The new service station that opened between Proserpine and Bowen could be driving down fuel prices in the region.
Fuel prices drop after sky-rocketing

Georgia Simpson
14th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

CENTRAL Queensland drivers were being unfairly slugged up to 19 cents per litre more for fuel in 2018 than in previous years.

The annual Fuel Price Report Summary by RACQ found the Whitsundays, with an unleaded petrol average of 147.8c/L had last year recorded an increase of almost 20c/L.

The report comes as petrol prices in Airlie Beach dropped 8c/L for unleaded in the past week.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the global drop in fuel prices could be a reason, as well as competitive prices at a newly opened petrol station on the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen offering 117.9c/L for unleaded.

"There's a very limited number retailers in Proserpine and Whitsunday where the average price of unleaded is 141.2c/l. The price we consider to be fair is about 127c/L so we urge motorists to hunt out those cheaper service stations in their travels and fill up elsewhere if they can,” she said.

