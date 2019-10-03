Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital, after her vehicle rolled when she tried to avoid hitting a kangaroo.
A woman has been taken to hospital, after her vehicle rolled when she tried to avoid hitting a kangaroo.
News

Fuel spills on major road after single vehicle rollover

Georgia Simpson
by
2nd Oct 2019 9:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to Proserpine Hospital, following a single vehicle rollover. 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said  it appeared the woman had tried to avoid hitting a kangaroo on the Bruce Highway, 4km north of the Hydeway Bay turn-off. 

The spokesperson said the vehicle had been moved off the road, but warned motorists to take precaution, as there was "quite a bit of fuel on the highway," that was yet to be cleaned up.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call about 8.50pm, and that the woman had been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

bruce highway accident queensland ambulance service whitsunday traffic

Top Stories

    Next step in alleged cold case killing

    premium_icon Next step in alleged cold case killing

    Crime Lawyers have pushed to have matters for the two men accused of the murder of Jay Brogden mentioned on the same date.

    How a humble coral polyp inspired a 40 tonne sculpture

    premium_icon How a humble coral polyp inspired a 40 tonne sculpture

    Environment Where you can view one of the largest single underwater sculptures on earth

    Is this the western Whitsundays tourism game-changer?

    premium_icon Is this the western Whitsundays tourism game-changer?

    News The historical site may be the extra boost this town needs.

    GAME ON: Passionate Whitsunday fans can't wait for NRL final

    premium_icon GAME ON: Passionate Whitsunday fans can't wait for NRL final

    Rugby League Roosters and Raiders supporters confident in their teams' chances.