A woman has been taken to hospital, after her vehicle rolled when she tried to avoid hitting a kangaroo.
Fuel spills over hwy after single vehicle rollover

Georgia Simpson
2nd Oct 2019 9:48 PM
A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to Proserpine Hospital, following a single vehicle rollover. 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said  it appeared the woman had tried to avoid hitting a kangaroo on the Bruce Highway, 4km north of the Hydeway Bay turn-off. 

The spokesperson said the vehicle had been moved off the road, but warned motorists to take precaution, as there was "quite a bit of fuel on the highway," that was yet to be cleaned up.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call about 8.50pm, and that the woman had been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

