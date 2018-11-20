Menu
Login
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson Tracey Joynson
Breaking

Fuel tanker spill closes lane on Bruce Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Nov 2018 6:55 AM

UPDATE 7.15am: SOUTH-BOUND lanes of the Bruce Hwy are open after a diesel tanker spilled fuel over the major highway.

Witnesses say the double-lanes heading south from Rockhampton are open. The north-bound lanes have been reduced to one, but traffic is flowing freely.

BREAKING: BOTH lanes of a major highway are closed after a fuel tanker spilled hundreds of litres of fuel onto the road.

More than 200L of diesel was spilled across Gladstone Rd (Bruce Hwy), between Prospect and Church St in Rockhampton around 6.30am after reports the large fuel tank came off the truck.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have closed the road in both directions and will remain on scene.

Queensland Police Service advised the road was closed.

Rockhampton Regional Council have been notified and were organising a street sweeper to help with the clean-up.

bruce hwy fuel tanker qps tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    News Australian Olympian Ryan Fisher and partner Brianna Thomas claimed titles in their respective categories at the Hamilton Island Triathlon last weekend.

    Whitsundays success at state tourism awards

    Whitsundays success at state tourism awards

    News Four gold awards highlight Whitsundays success.

    Verdict reached in Wilmar Sugar trial into worker's death

    Verdict reached in Wilmar Sugar trial into worker's death

    News Finding in court case into the death of sugar mill worker.

    Like a one-punch assault

    Like a one-punch assault

    News Nightclub attack described as similar to one-punch assault.

    Local Partners