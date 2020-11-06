Fugitive’s mum says strange man bought yacht for $40,000

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury over allegations she helped her son flee Australia and then lied to the supreme court that he took his own life.

UPDATE 2.30PM: THE mother of a Mackay businessman-turned-fugitive has testified a man she did not know turned up at her house with $40,000 in cash and purchased the Shangri-La.

A receipt book with the alleged transaction was tendered in Mackay District Court and dated for April 15, 2015.

Elizabeth Anne Turner told the court from that moment she had assumed the yacht had been sold.

The receipt included the name “J. Pableo” and the amount $40,000.

The 66 year old is accused of helping to buy the Shangri-La so her son Markis Scott Turner could flee the country ahead of his drug smuggling and trafficking trial in Mackay Supreme Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury.

Mrs Turner opted to give evidence on Friday telling the jury she had believed her son wanted to buy the boat to do up and later re-sell.

By 2015, about four years since his arrest in 2011, Mrs Turner said the family was “pretty strapped”.

She told the court Markis had been asking her to draw on her cash flow to help pay his bills, prompting her to ask him what property he could sell and the yacht was mentioned.

Mrs Turner said a man had approached her about the Shangri-La saying “this boat’s a special boat, it’s a one-off” and when he asked how much, she said her son was looking at $60,000.

She told the jury a man later knocked on her door and said “I’ve come to offer you some money for that yacht” and put up $40,000.

Markis Turner fled Australia on the Shangri-La before he was arrested in the Philippines.

She said the man, who “couldn’t speak very good English”, came back the following week with the money.

“I needed the cash at the time,” she said. “I was pretty strapped.”

Under questioning from her barrister Saul Holt, Mrs Turner said from her point of view she had thought “that was the end of it” in relation to the yacht.

She said her son had owed her at least $40,000.

Australian Federal Police alleged Markis fled the country in August 2015. He was arrested in September 2017 in the Philippines.

Earlier this week, the jury was shown a number of documents purportedly linked to Mrs Turner.

This included an application to Australian Maritime Safety Authority to cancel the registration, a document for the yacht to be berthed at Mackay Marina and an email train with the Palm St boatyard where the Shangri-La was on a hardstand for about 10 months.

Mrs Turner told the court she had nothing to do with any of these documents, did not recognise the handwriting or signature purporting to be hers, and did not send the emails and before this case had no knowledge of the email Turnerholdings@gmail.com

The court heard Mr Turner had access to his own money through his mother’s accounts because he went bankrupt in 2014.

Mrs Turner said Markis had been working and selling property and equipment for huge amounts after his arrest.

She told the court he had the $62,000 in cash when he had asked her to go with him to Cairns to buy the Shangri-La.

She said she had not really paid too much attention to the whole transaction.

She became emotional when asked about her son’s mental health in the lead up to his disappearance.

“He was just broken I think,” she testified.

“I think I could have helped him more if I wasn’t in the same state.

“I was really struggling.”

Mrs Turner told the court his mental and physical health deteriorated and she believed when he went missing he had taken his own life.

“His appearance was going downhill.”

She said she had encouraged him to seek professional help.

The trial continues.

UPDATE 12.30PM: THE lawyer for Elizabeth Anne Turner told a jury his client found out about her son’s arrest in the Philippines days before she was called by the Office of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Prosecution played the phone call in Mackay District Court earlier this week and had also highlighted the fact Mrs Turner did not seem surprised to learn her son was alive.

He was arrested on September 15, 2017 in the Philippines, two years after he went missing from Australia.

At a Brisbane Supreme Court hearing on April 21, 2016, Mrs Turner said she believed her son had taken his own life.

She is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Australian Federal Police allege she helped her son escape on a yacht name Shangri-La and then lied to the supreme court.

Mr Holt, in his opening to the jury, said the wife of Mr Turner – Magdalena Turner – had told his client of her son’s arrest before she received the official call.

“She didn’t act surprised because she wasn’t,” Mr Holt said.

“She had been told by Magdalena in the days before that Markis Turner was alive and imprisoned in the Philippines.”

Mr Holt said Magdalena would give evidence confirming this.

Mrs Turner is still giving evidence. The trial continues.

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner, from Mackay

INITIAL: THE wife of Markis Scott Turner will give evidence that she forged his mother’s signature on a document to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority to cancel the registration for the Shangri-La, a court heard.

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury.

It is alleged she helped her son flee the country and lied to the supreme court.

Mackay District Court today heard the 66 year old would give and call evidence in the trial against her.

“Liz Turner did not know that her son was going to flee Australia and she did not help him do so,” defence barrister Saul Holt said.

“Markis Turner used his mum’s name, details and money for his own purpose and he did so in a deceitful way.”

It is alleged Mrs Turner helped her son purchase the Shangri-La in 2013 so he could abscond from the country in August 2015 to avoid his cocaine smuggling and trafficking trial.

He was arrested in September 2017 in the Philippines.

Mr Holt said a handwriting expert would give evidence on Monday that three signatures purported to be by Mrs Turner were actually forged.

The court heard Mr Turner’s wife Magdalena Turner would give evidence the handwriting on the document to AMSA was hers.

Mr Holt said Mrs Turner had believed her son was buying the boat to do up and then resell.

Mrs Turner will give evidence first.

More to come.