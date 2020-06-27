80 kilos lighter, her heart is full but she's half the size

Teresa Fensom had a huge life transformation and lost a lot of weight and has now started her own personalisation business.

THREE years ago Teresa Fensom had a whole life transformation, leaving an unhappy marriage, a corporate life and losing half her body weight.

Ms Fensom said it was a light-bulb moment and everything changed, losing 80kg in six to 12 months.

"I chose life. I don't know what the moment was but I decided I needed more," Ms Fensom said.

Teresa Fensom before she transformed her life.

Ms Fensom said she started the process by walking and eating less calories than she was using.

"It was just motivation and lifestyle," she said.

"For the first 12 months people would ask what I did but there's no secret, it is just hard work."

Ms Fensom said she was still extremely careful about what she ate and trained up to two times a day but enjoyed it and couldn't go back.

"I can't believe that was me. I can't believe that's how I lived my life."

Teresa Fensom uses her flair for design to personalise products for her new business, Lets Get Personal.

Since leaving a corporate lifestyle, Ms Fensom has gone back to teaching at a kindy and has found the time to focus on a side hustle.

"Stepping back from five days and going back on the floor let me focus on other parts of my life," she said.

"And I have always loved anything to do with design."

Just before Mother's Day Ms Fensom started a business called Lets Get Personal that she said ticked all her boxes regarding creativity and design.

She adds custom personalisation to a range of products and recently started focusing more on transforming her partner's timber offcuts into planter boxes and a holder for cuttings.

"I like talking to people and finding out what they want and the stories behind the personalisation," she said.

"I pick products that I think are beautiful and people have responded really well to that."

Click here to view Teresa's products.