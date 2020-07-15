Full House star’s $10m home discount

Full House actor Lori Loughlin has sold her home, with a substantial discount. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Full House actor Lori Loughlin has sold her home, with a substantial discount. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Former TV star Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's California mansion was originally listed for $40.3 million (US$28 million), but the couple have now parted with the full house for nearly half price.

Loughlin and Giannulli have sold their Bel Air estate to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for an estimated $US10 million below what they originally listed it for in January, according to NY Post.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez buys new eco-friendly LA pad

Unique way to own property in blue chip suburb for $25K

No savings, no worries in new home rush

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Bel Air mansion. Picture: Realtor/MLS

The former "Full House" star, 55, and her fashion designer husband, 56, are expected to be sentenced next month after admitting to conspiracy in a sweeping college admissions scandal in the US.

In January, the embattled couple put their Bel Air home up for sale at an asking price of $US 28.65 million, and it has finally sold to the 34-year-old American tech entrepreneur, according to Variety.

Lori Loughlin is best known for her role on Full House, as Rebecca – where she married John Stamos’ character, Jesse. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images)

While the official sale price hasn't yet been listed, a source told the outlet that it was sold for roughly $US 18 million (AU $25.9 million).

The couple paid $US 14 million for it in 2015 before investing in total overhaul renovations of the 185sq m villa.

The home has had substantial renovations. Picture: Realtor/MLS

The disgraced pair - who quit their posh country club in the wake of admitting their guilt - are now reportedly staying in a beachfront Ocean County home.

Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen (left) in 2014, is reportedly the new owner of the home. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Glamour)

The couple admitted paying $500,000 in bribes to convicted college fixer William "Rick" Singer, who got their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as bogus rowing recruits.

The exterior of the home. Picture: Realtor/MLS

As part of her May 22 plea, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in jail, pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli has agreed to serve five months behind bars, pay a $250,000 fine and do 250 hours of community service.

But the deal still has to be approved by a judge at their sentencing on August 21.

Lori Loughlin exits the court in 2018 (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images).



This story originally appeared in the NY Post and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Full House star's $10m home discount

Inside the home. Picture: Realtor/MLS