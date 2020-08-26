FULL LIST: 29 CQ finalists in Queensland Training Awards

Douglas Armstrong (right), Metropolitan region finalist for Apprentice of the Year. Picture: Supplied

CENTRAL Queensland’s top performers in training have been announced ahead of the prestigious 2020 Queensland Training Awards.

Of the 221 Queensland finalists involved in the awards in September, 29 hail from the Central Queensland region.

Minister for Training Shannon Fentiman said this year’s awards were an opportunity to celebrate Queensland’s resilience, talent and success, despite the current challenges.

“Queensland is home to so many talented students, hardworking teachers, successful training organisations and fantastic employers,” Ms Fentiman said.

“And all of them play an important role in ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed for the jobs now and into the future.”

This year’s QTAs will recognise people like Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year Metropolitan region finalist Douglas Armstrong, who undertook a career change after working in the Queensland Police Service.

Minister for Training Shannon Fentiman with Douglas Armstrong, Metropolitan region finalist for Apprentice of the Year. Picture: Supplied

Mr Armstrong began working for Fiddlers Green Construction in Corinda in 2016 before undertaking his carpentry apprenticeship the following year.

Now a fully qualified carpenter, his passion for construction encourages him to continue developing his skills.

“We work on a lot of architectural renovations and I love seeing older buildings given a new lease on life as stunning, modern homes,” Mr Armstrong said.

“I love to learn, and every day onsite I was able to nurture my skills with help from my very knowledgeable colleagues.”

The 59th annual Queensland Training Awards will be held online this year.

The winners from the seven regions will be announced online on September 11 and the state winners on September 18.

CQ finalists:

Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year

Jake Brown

Qualification: Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician

Training provider: CQUniversity Australia

Employer: Anglo Coal (Moranbah North Management) Pty Limited

Riley Stewart

Qualification: Certificate III in Engineering – Mechanical Trade

Training provider:Hastings Deering (Australia) Limited

Employer: Hastings Deering (Australia) Limited

Kimberley Wallace

Qualification: Certificate III in Automotive Sales (Parts – Interpreting)

Training provider: MTA Institute

Employer: Morgan Motors

Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year

Taleiyah Minniecon

Qualification: Certificate III in Business

Training provider: Australian College of Commerce and Management

Group training organisation: Maxima Group Training

Host employer: National Australia Bank, Victoria Street Mackay Branch

Esther Olney

Qualification: Certificate III in Local Government (Regulatory Services)

Training provider: Learning Knowing Achieving Pty Ltd

Employer: Isaac Regional Council

Kye O’Reilly

Qualification: Certificate III in Process Plant Operations

Training provider: Queensland Alumina Limited

Employer: Queensland Alumina Limited

Vocational Student of the Year

Kaitlyn Bellamy

Qualification: Certificate III in Hospitality

Training provider: Training Unlimited

Employer: Hungry Jack’s (Rockhampton South)

Tania Paulson

Qualification: Certificate IV in Education Support

Training provider: Fast Track Training Australia

Employer: Anakie State School

William Shepherdson

Qualification: Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot – Visual Line of Sight)

Training provider: BASAIR Aviation College

School: Marist College, Emerald

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year

Shania Evans

Qualification: Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety

Training provider: CQUniversity Australia

Employer: Rockhampton Regional Council

Taleiyah Minniecon

Qualification: Certificate III in Business

Training provider: Australian College of Commerce and Management

Group training organisation: Maxima Group Training

Host employer: National Australia Bank, Victoria St, Mackay Branch

Maddison Petrie

Qualification: Certificate II in Engineering (Production)

Training provider: CQUniversity Australia

Group training organisation: Programmed Skilled Workforce Limited

Host employer: ShellQGC

School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year

Zaiden Browning

Qualification: Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology

Training provider: AXIOM College

Employer: Longreach State High School P&C

School: Longreach State High School

Sophie James

Qualification: Certificate III in Business

Training provider: Australian Trade Training College

Group training organisation: MRAEL Group

Host employer: Central Highlands Regional Council

School: Marist College

Ellisha Pighills

Qualification: Certificate III in Companion Animal Services

Training provider: Skills Generation Pty Ltd

Employer: Purrrfection Grooming

School: Pioneer State High School

Equity VET Student of the Year

Helena Kidd

Qualification: Certificate III in Business

Training provider: CQUniversity Australia

Jacob Knight

Qualification: Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot – Visual Line of Sight)

Training provider: BASAIR Aviation College

Tania Paulson

Qualification: Certificate IV in Education Support

Training provider: Fast Track Training Australia

Employer: Anakie State School

VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year

Hardy Manser

Employer: The Rockhampton Grammar School

Kirsty O’Regan

Employer: CQUniversity Australia

Debbie Wiggins

Employer: CQUniversity Australia

Community Training Initiative of the Year

Multicultural Australia

Program: Tucker Time

www.multiculturalaustralia.org.au

(07) 4921 2222

Large Employer of the Year

Civeo Pty Ltd

www.civeo.com

1300 732 911

Mackay Regional Council

www.mackay.qld.gov.au

1300 622 529

Mastermyne

www.mastermyne.com.au

(07) 4963 0400

Medium Employer of the Year

NFR Holdings Pty Ltd (McDonald’s Northern Beaches, East Mackay and Food Court Canelands)

www.mcdonalds.com.au

(07) 4953 5533

Small Employer of the Year

Gina.T Hair & Beauty Mackay

www.ginathair.com.au

(07) 4951 3970

Jodi’s Salon

www.facebook.com/jodissalons

(07) 4982 2022

Taylored Automotive Services

www.facebook.com/TayloredAutomotive

(07) 4958 2290