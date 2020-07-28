FULL LIST: Every musician at Mackay Festival Sessions

Singer-songwriter Bella Mackenzie will perform at the upcoming Mackay Festival Sessions on August 15.

Singer-songwriter Bella Mackenzie will perform at the upcoming Mackay Festival Sessions on August 15.

MACKAY musicians, dance groups, mural artists and more will perform at Mackay Festival Sessions from next week.

Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre will host the performances via livestream from the auditorium every Saturday throughout August.

More stories:

Bella Mackenzie releases new song with a mature clock

Jack McDougall’s new song puts COVID-19 feelings into words

Habana’s street party reignites neighbourly tradition

First up is solo artist CLOVR and indie rock band Headlights on August 8.

Inspired by Jai Paul, Flume and Caribou, CLOVR’s futuristic, upbeat pop-electronica style has featured on Triple J.

The following week features country artists Bella Mackenzie and Jack McDougall on August 15.

Mackenzie has won a mountain of accolades at country music festivals up and down the country and McDougall recently released his first ever video clip, reaching number one on the iTunes chart.

Next is indie singer-songwriter Will Blume – who crafts his own didgeridoo instruments – and pop-classical trio Folks Like Us on August 22.

The trio formed during their time studying at the Central Conservatorium of Music with Brendan studying violin, Sarah piano and Kathleen opera.

Finally, the festival draws to a close with performances by the The Base Coats and Tia Gostelow on August 29.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

The Base Coats is a funk, soul and rock quartet with some live-looping, percussion and “digeribone” thrown in.

And Gostelow is an indie folk rock singer-songwriter whose album Thick Skin featured on Triple J.

The Sessions will also feature Mackay dancers, visual artists and businesses as well as prize packs on offer for those watching at home.

You can watch the Sessions by tuning in to the Mackay Festival’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 6pm to 8pm each Saturday.

For more information, head to www.themecc.com.au/mackayfestivals/mackay_festival_sessions