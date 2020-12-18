Full list of Sydney venues with COVID health alerts
All Sydneysiders are being urged to get tested if they have "the mildest" of coronavirus symptoms after NSW Health issued an alert for 20 more venues linked to the northern beaches cluster.
New venues in the northern beaches, western Sydney, eastern suburbs and Sutherland Shire are on red alert after NSW Health discovered on Friday afternoon they were visited by members of Sydney's growing COVID-19 cluster.
The alerts come as northern beaches residents were strongly urged to wear masks "at all times", including indoors, after the Sydney cluster ballooned to 28 on Friday.
Anyone who attended the following locations is considered a close contact and must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:
- Hair by Erika, Village Shopping Centre Lane Cove, 11 December, 3.30-5pm
- Rusti Fig Café Newport, 12 December, 9-10am
- Salon of Hair Turramurra, 15 December, 10am-3pm, and 16 December, 9.30am-3.30pm
Officials have also identified anyone who spent more than an hour at the following venues on as a close contact:
- Sienna Marina, 7-41 Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomoolo, 11 December, 12-2pm.
- Pilgrims Vegetarian Café, 97 Gerrale St, Cronulla, 16 December 11.30am-2.30pm
- Cronulla RSL Club, 38 Gerrale St, Cronulla on 16 December, 5pm to closing time
Diners at Sienna Marina will need to get tested and self-isolate immediately until December 25 while those at both Cronulla venues will need to do the same until December 30.
Anyone who visited any of the three venues on the same day but outside the time frame is a casual contact and will need to watch for symptoms and be tested immediately if they appear.
People who have visited the following locations are casual contacts, and should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result:
- Coles Newport, 11 December, 5-7pm, and 12 December, 3.15-3.30pm
- Hills Florist, Terrey Hills, 12 December, 8-8.45am - close contacts have been contacted directly by NSW Health
- Restaurant Lovat, Newport, 12 December, 2.15-2.25pm and 4.10-4.15pm
- Nourished Wholefood Café, Avalon, 12 December, 7.30-7.40am
- RAN Sailing Association Darling Point, navy Bear Café and Christmas party, 13 December, 10am‑4pm
- Sabiang Thai Restaurant, 4/49 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach, 13 December, 6-8pm
- Seven West Media Building, 8 Central Ave, Eveleigh, 14 December, 8-11.30am
- Mentmore and Morley Café and public toilets, 55 Mentmore Ave, Roseberry, 14 December 10am-3pm
- Harris Farm, Mona Vale Plaza, 14 December, 11-11.10am
- Paris Seafood Café, 136 Cronulla, 15 December, 8.30-9pm
- Cronulla Mall, 15 December, 8-9pm and 16 December 11am-12pm
- Blend @ Grantham Café, Riverstone, 16 December 11-11.45am
- Westfield Bondi Junction, 15 December, 1-2.30pm
- Forest Way Fruit Market, 2 Myoora St, Terrey Hills, 16 December, 4-4.10pm
Health officials have also confirmed people with COVID-19 travelled on public transport while infectious on the following services:
- Ferry from Palm Beach to Wagstaffe, 16 December, 6.15pm-6.35pm
- Forest Coach Lines buses between Forestville and the CBD
- Route 273, 15 December, Departing Jamieson Square, Forestville, 7.10am and arriving QVB, 8am
- Route 271, 15 December, Departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose 6.28pm
- Route 273, 16 December, Departing Jamieson Square, Forestville 7.10am and arriving QVB, CBD, 8am
- Route 271, 16 December, Departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose, 6.28pm
Passengers are considered to be casual contacts, and should get tested and self-isolate until they get a negative result.
NSW Health has since issued an "urgent" alert calling for people across Sydney to get tested even if they have "the mildest symptoms" following the new links being discovered.
A statement from officials said the department was concerned about "wider transmission" and residents should watch closely for the slightest of signs.
"Due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers associated with the Avalon cluster and concerns over wider transmission, NSW Health is issuing an urgent call to all residents of NSW - not only those in the Northern Beaches - to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms," the statement on Friday afternoon said.
"Anyone in the state with even the mildest symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, is asked to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until a negative result is received."
