FULL LIST: Our best childcare centres help kids thrive

Aja-Pearl Latu, 4, with C & K Eimeo Road Community Kindergarten director and teacher Belinda Rule. Picture: Heidi Petith

ONLY eight childcare centres in Queensland have been given an excellent rating and Mackay did not make the cut.

But there are 30 Mackay region centres exceeding national quality standards, 74 meeting national quality standards and 22 working towards national quality standards.

The national body Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority has not rated 14 of our centres.

To achieve an exceeding rating, the service had to go “beyond the requirements” of at least four of the seven standards.

And two of these must be standards relating to providing child-centred and stimulating learning opportunities, building responsive and respectful relationships with children, forming collaborative partnerships with families and communities or showing effective leadership and governance.

One in five Mackay Whitsunday Isaac and Emerald centres are exceeding national care quality standards.

EXCEEDING NATIONAL QUALITY STANDARDS

Adeona Mackay

Borilla Community Kindergarten (Emerald)

Bowen/Collinsville Family Day Care Scheme

C & K Beaconsfield Community Kindergarten

C & K Blackwater Community Kindergarten

C & K Capella Early Childhood Centre

C & K East Mackay Community Kindergarten

C & K Marian Community Kindergarten

C & K Proserpine Community Kindergarten

C & K Queens Beach Community Kindergarten

C & K Walkerston Community Kindergarten

Collinsville & Scottville Community Kindergarten Assoc Inc

Dysart Kindergarten

Emerald Pre School & Community Kindergarten

Emmanuel Kindergarten, Mount Pleasant

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay – Shakespeare Street

Grandma’s Place

Hot Tots Educational Centre

Kidz At The Beach

Mackay Christian College Pre-Prep Learning Centre

Mackay Kindergarten and Preschool

Moura Community Kindergarten

Ooralea Education and Care Centre

Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Catholic Kindergarten Springsure

Proserpine Public Kindergarten

Sarina and District Community Kindergarten

St Brendan’s Catholic Kindergarten

St Brigid’s Catholic Kindergarten Emerald

St Francis Xavier Catholic Kindergarten

Whitsunday Shire Family Day Care Scheme

MEETING NQS

After School & Holiday Care Mackay

Bowen Childcare and Early Education

Bucasia Kindergarten

Bucasia OSHC

C & K Blackwater Community Childcare Centre

C & K Calen Community Kindergarten

C & K Clermont Community Kindergarten

C & K Eimeo Road Community Kindergarten

C & K Emerald South Community Childcare Centre

C & K Glenden Community Kindergarten

C & K Hoey Street Community Kindergarten

C & K Longreach Community Kindergarten

C & K Mackay North Community Kindergarten

C & K Middlemount Community Childcare Centre

C & K Moranbah Community Kindergarten And Preschool

C & K Slade Point Community Kindergarten

C & K Whitsunday Kindergarten

Camp Australia – Andergrove State School OSHC

Camp Australia – Beaconsfield State School OSHC

Camp Australia – Mackay North State School OSHC

Camp Australia- Northview State School OSHC

Carlisle Adventist Early Learning Centre

Clermont Kindergarten Day Care Centre

Community Kids Glenella

ECC Little Gems

Emerald Outside School Hours Care

Emerald World Of Learning

Emmanuel Outside School Hours Care

Enhance Family Day Care – Blue River

Enhance Family Day Care – Central Highlands

Giggle Kids Child Care Centre

Goodstart Early Learning Andergrove

Goodstart Early Learning Bowen

Goodstart Early Learning Eimeo

Goodstart Early Learning Emerald

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay – Bridge Road 1

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay – Macalister Street

Goodstart Early Learning Mount Pleasant

Goodstart Early Learning North Mackay

Goodstart Early Learning Proserpine

Goodstart Early Learning Rural View

Goodstart Early Learning Walkerston

Hamilton Island Kindy

Kids College @ Sarina

Kidzplay & Learning Centre

Lady Gowrie Dysart Child Centre and Community Space

Lady Gowrie Pioneer Valley Community Kindergarten

Lady Gowrie Springsure Community Kindergarten

Little Gekos Early Learning Centre

LiveBetter Early Learning Centre Blackwater

Mackay Child Care Centre

Mackay Children and Family Centre

Mackay Christian College Outside School Hours Care

Mackay Family Day Care Scheme

MacKillop Outside School Hours Care

My School Child Care – Slade Point

PCYC Mackay – Mackay West School Age Care

PCYC Mackay – Marian School Age Care

PCYC Mackay – Walkerston School Age Care

PCYC Whitsunday – Cannonvale School Age Care

PCYC Whitsunday School Age Care

Petit Early Learning Journey Marian

Pioneer Community Kindergarten

Platypus Kindy

South Mackay Kindergarten

St Catherine’s Kindergarten

St Catherine’s Outside School Hours Care

St Francis Xavier Outside School Hours Care

St Joseph’s Outside School Hours Care

Theodore Kindergarten

Walkerston Day Care Centre

Whitsunday Anglican School Before & After School Care

Whitsunday Christian College Outside School Hours Care Service

Winton Child Care Centre “Little Swaggies”

WORKING TOWARDS NQS

Birralee Child Care Centre

Blackwater Outside School Hours Care

Bright Kids Afterschool Care

Camp Australia – Glenella State School OSHC

Cannonvale Kidz Early Learning Centre

Genius Learning – 121 Rainforest Centre

Green Leaves Early Learning Mount Pleasant

Kookaburra Child Care Centre

Lead Childcare Sunrise

Longreach Child Care Centre

Mackay Cubbie House Childcare and Educational Centre

Moranbah Early Learning Centre

Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre

Moura Child Care Centre

PCYC Mackay – Alligator Creek SAC

PCYC Mackay School Age Care

Simply Sunshine Childcare Centre

Snugglepot Kindyland

St Brendan’s Outside School Hours Care

The Beach Hut Queens Beach Outside School Hours Care

Whitsunday Anglican School Kindergarten

Wonder Kids Early Learning Centre

NOT RATED

Bowen Out of School Hours Care

Carlisle Adventist Christian College Outside School Hours Care

Homebush OSHC

Jericho State School Kindergarten

Kidzplay & Learning Centre West

Kilcummin State School Kindergarten

Middlemount Before and After School Care

Moranbah Early Learning Centre Outside School Hours Care

Nebo State School Kindergarten

PCYC Eimeo Road OSHC

PCYC SAC – Fitzgerald School Age Care

Scallywags Child Care

St Francis Xavier Early Years Outside School Hours Care

St Mary’s Outside School Hours Care