FULL LIST: Whitsunday Australia Day award winners unveiled

Senior Citizen of the Year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds Colleen Byrnes accepts her award from Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm. Picture: Elyse Wurm

Senior Citizen of the Year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds Colleen Byrnes accepts her award from Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm. Picture: Elyse Wurm

High achievers from across the Whitsundays have been honoured for their hard work and dedication.

At three ceremonies in Collinsville, Bowen and Airlie Beach, Australia Day Awards have been handed out to recognise those who help make the region great.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was always a great honour to be part of such a special day.

“On Australia Day we come together as a nation to celebrate what’s great about our country and reflect, respect and celebrate the Australian story,” he said.

“We reflect on the history, both highs and lows, of an extraordinary nation and the new chapters being written every day.

“We respect the stories of others in our wonderfully diverse country.

“And we celebrate all the things we love about Australia: land, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy and particularly our people.”

Proserpine Citizens Band entertains the crowd at Whitsunday PCYC before the Australia Day Awards Presentation and Citizenship Ceremony. Picture: Elyse Wurm

More stories:

Camm says any JobKeeper extension must be ‘targeted’

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

New church with modern twist set to launch in Whitsundays

Cr Willcox said the coronavirus pandemic had profoundly affected the Whitsundays, but it had highlighted the strength of the region and its people.

“The Whitsunday community response to date demonstrates that when we truly come together as a united region, we are strong, we are resilient, we will bounce back, and we’ll be better and stronger than ever,” he said.

“Like many people in our community, our Australia Day Award winners have one thing in common, and that is that they are genuine community-minded people who hold a passion for what they do,” he said.

Wearable art created by students from St Catherine's Catholic College on display at the Whitsundays Arts Festival. The festival was recognised at this year’s Australia Day Awards. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Here is the full list of Australia Day award winners for 2021:

Collinsville

– Citizen of the Year: Ann-Marie Williamson

– Young Citizen of the Year: Siahan Batchelor

– Senior Citizen of the Year: Denise Hall

– Senior Sportsperson Award: Owen Williamson

– Junior Sportsperson Award: Alexie Collett

– Sports Administrator Award: Donna Bulloch

– Senior Cultural Award: Sue Clark

– Junior Cultural Award: Claudia Lee

– Community Event of the Year: Springtime Garden Competition

Bowen

– Citizen of the Year: Gary Martin

– Young Citizen of the Year: Bowen State High School Senior Student Leadership Team

– Senior Citizen of the Year: Christine Coventry

– Junior Sportsperson Award: Shaniece Cora

– Senior Sportsperson Award: Temone Power

– Sports Administrator Award: Darren and Monika Piggott

– Senior Cultural Award: Barbara Kwaak

– Junior Cultural Award: Hayley Smith

– Community Event of the Year: 2020 Don River Dash

Tammy Daley and Sally Dorrstein at the Don River Dash. The event was recognised as part of this year’s Australia Day Awards. Photo: Laura Thomas

Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds

– Citizen of the Year: Mark and Sue Connors

– Young Citizen of the Year: Aiden Payet

– Senior Citizen of the Year: Colleen Byrnes

– Senior Sportsperson Award: Christopher Murphy

– Junior Sportsperson Award: Kasey Hogan

– Sports Administrator Award: Craig and Hanny Spence

– Senior Cultural Award: Whitsundays Arts Festival

– Junior Cultural Award: Crystal Glisson

– Community Event of the Year: Cyclone Ada Memorial

– Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award: Ron Petterson