23°
News

Full marks to sporting attitudes

Jacob Wilson | 28th Jul 2017 11:30 AM
Daina Brown and Ebony Yeomans competed in the 100 m race.
Daina Brown and Ebony Yeomans competed in the 100 m race. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE final sporting carnival of the year for Whitsunday Christian College was held last Friday on July 20, featuring the Prep to Year 12 Athletics Carnival.

The day kicked off with House cheers to get everyone into the competitive spirit.

It was excellent to see students across all year levels and ages come for a day packed with exciting track and field events and also a healthy dose of house spirit thrown into the mix.

Wherever one went, students were giving their best effort to perform to their highest potential.

The Preppies were sprinting over hurdles, Year 6 and 7 students pushing for new heights in the high jump and Senior students were leaping across the sun-baked sandpit at the long jump competition.

There was a successful sausage sizzle organised by P&F, with Year 12 students selling drinks to raise money for their upcoming graduation dinner.

The school has thanked the secondary students who helped and supported primary students throughout the day.

The tuckshop was also open, offering students a range of yummy snacks for everyone to enjoy.

It was wonderful to see so many parents and families at the school enjoying the lively atmosphere and amazing weather.

Congratulations go out to all students involved and the school is looking forward to next year's three major sporting carnivals to return.

Who will win, will it be Lions or Eagles? This will be announced at a special assembly in coming weeks.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  sports carnival whitsunday christian college

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Boatie left high dry and homeless in the wake of Debbie

Boatie left high dry and homeless in the wake of Debbie

The 68-year-old Whitsunday local is now living out of his car and sleeping under an old tarp.

Mayor 'underwhelmed' by urgent Cat D funding phone hook up

Whitsunday mayor, Andrew Willcox, has said he is 'underwhelmed' by recent telephone hoop ups with Minister for Justice Micheal Keenan, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson.

Mayor 'underwhelmed' by urgent Cat D funding phone hook up.

Budget flight returns to Sydney after 'technical issue'

A Tigerair flight has returned to Sydney after encountering a 'technical issue'.

Budget flight returns to Sydney after 'technical issue'.

St Cath's students win praise

St Cath's students won the Consolation Final of the Quest for Knowledge competition.

St Cath's is home to high achievers.

Local Partners

IGA Jubilee Pocket leading by example

IGA Jubilee Pocket has recently discovered what a momentous difference six weeks can make when they decided to stop using plastic bags.

Good food, great time

HOSPITALITY: Head chef at KC's Bar and Grill, Alan Bryce with waitress Sharelle Schlatter.

Alan Bryce feels right at home at Airlie Beach.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

$30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $220,000

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

Under Contract - Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 Under Contract

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

4.4 HECTARES CLOSE TO AIRLIE BEACH AND FUNNEL BAY

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive ... $469,000

This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive from Airlie Beach and is very close to exclusive Funnel Bay with its Million Dollar price tags. ...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!