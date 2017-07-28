Full marks to sporting attitudes

THE final sporting carnival of the year for Whitsunday Christian College was held last Friday on July 20, featuring the Prep to Year 12 Athletics Carnival.

The day kicked off with House cheers to get everyone into the competitive spirit.

It was excellent to see students across all year levels and ages come for a day packed with exciting track and field events and also a healthy dose of house spirit thrown into the mix.

Wherever one went, students were giving their best effort to perform to their highest potential.

The Preppies were sprinting over hurdles, Year 6 and 7 students pushing for new heights in the high jump and Senior students were leaping across the sun-baked sandpit at the long jump competition.

There was a successful sausage sizzle organised by P&F, with Year 12 students selling drinks to raise money for their upcoming graduation dinner.

The school has thanked the secondary students who helped and supported primary students throughout the day.

The tuckshop was also open, offering students a range of yummy snacks for everyone to enjoy.

It was wonderful to see so many parents and families at the school enjoying the lively atmosphere and amazing weather.

Congratulations go out to all students involved and the school is looking forward to next year's three major sporting carnivals to return.

Who will win, will it be Lions or Eagles? This will be announced at a special assembly in coming weeks.