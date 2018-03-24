Full moon casts its magic on local fishing

Simon ? with a nice coral trout which fell to a chatter bait and landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Simon ? with a nice coral trout which fell to a chatter bait and landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Reef

TOUGH fishing conditions last week at the reef were due to the consistent windy conditions. Some trophy fish were still reported fishing in protect areas of the reef.

The coming week has small tides and hopefully the wind easing.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Sunny Zhang with a nice red emperor caught at the reef last week with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Islands

THE inner island have had the best reports because of the recent weather, with anglers fishing around South Molle and Daydream Island catching trout on pilchards in 10-15 metres of water.

Big queenfish have been caught around Unsafe Passage using soft plastics and surface lures.

Mackerel have been patchy around the closer islands but are around with a couple of nice Spanish mackerel being caught live baiting.

The deeper water around long island has had a few jewfish and fingermark being caught on live and dead squid drifting around and will only get better as the water temp gets lower.

Simon with a golden trevally caught on a soft plastic and boated with Reel Addiction. Mick Underwood

Rockwalls

THE rockwalls have had huge runs of grunter on the rising tide and the run out tide with anglers using prawns and squid.

Barramundi are still biting in good numbers for anglers using live baits around the sailing club and Port of Airlie rockwalls.

Mangrove jack have also been in good number around the rockwalls and even better numbers in the coastal creeks.

Dingo Beach /Hydeaway Bay

PLENTY of bait in the creeks but not much on the chew; this activity will crank up as we move closer to the full moon.

The most plentiful bait in the estuaries is mullet. The recent good run of prawns has started to wain.

Those who are prepared to do the work are getting some nice crabs.

Outside the creeks and in Edgecumbe Bay there are still some nice schools of herring around.

Most of them seem to concentrated around the Sunset Beach region.

There have been plenty of school and spotty mackerel and a few horse sized golden trevally taking advantage of this.

Sydney sider Billy Zhang with a solid GT caught at the reef last week with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

The better reef fishing at the moment, as is typical for this time of the year, is on the shallower close to home reefs and the ebb tide has definitely been more productive than the flood.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing