Full OP list: How every school in Mackay region performed

Whitsunday Anglican School Head of Curriculum Natalie Sunner alongside OP 1 student and Class of 2019 graduate Monique Murphy.

MACKAY and Whitsunday's top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 38.5 per cent of students at Holy Spirit College, North Mackay, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.

Holy Spirit College had a total of 15 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 39 students who got an OP score.

Whitsunday Anglican School, Beaconsfield, had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the Mackay and Whitsunday area, with 31.7 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 41 students who received an OP at Whitsunday Anglican School, 13 received a result between one and five.

The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at Mackay North State High School, where 26.7 per cent received a top end result.

There were 45 Mackay North State High School students who received an OP score last year, with 12 receiving a score between one and five.

Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year - in line with other states.

REGION'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

Holy Spirit College, North Mackay - 38.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Whitsunday Anglican School, Beaconsfield - 31.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Mackay North State High School, North Mackay - 26.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Mirani State High School, Mirani - 24.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Bowen State High School, Bowen - 15.8 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School, Rural View - 11.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Proserpine State High School, Proserpine - 10.9 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays, Proserpine - 8.3 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

St Patrick's Senior College Mackay, Mackay - 7.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Pioneer State High School, Andergrove - 7.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5