‘Fully involved’ fire at two-storey Cannonvale home

EMERGENCY services rushed to a "fully involved" house fire in Cannonvale this afternoon.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the fire at a two-storey house in Wills Crt at 2.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews battled the "fully involved" blaze.

She said crews had the fire under control by 3pm and were dampening down hot spots in the roof.

It is believed no one was in the house when the fire broke out.

A fire investigator has been contacted to determine the cause of the blaze.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said while the fire was large, she did not believe the house had been fully destroyed.