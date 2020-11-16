Menu
Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the fire at a two-storey house in Wills Ct.
‘Fully involved’ fire at two-storey Cannonvale home

Laura Thomas
16th Nov 2020 3:40 PM
EMERGENCY services rushed to a "fully involved" house fire in Cannonvale this afternoon.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the fire at a two-storey house in Wills Crt at 2.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews battled the "fully involved" blaze.

The fire broke out at 2.20pm.
She said crews had the fire under control by 3pm and were dampening down hot spots in the roof.

It is believed no one was in the house when the fire broke out.

A fire investigator has been contacted to determine the cause of the blaze.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said while the fire was large, she did not believe the house had been fully destroyed.

