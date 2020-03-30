Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews were called to a house fire on Lurline Drive in Proserpine.
Crews were called to a house fire on Lurline Drive in Proserpine.
News

‘Fully involved’ house fire in Proserpine

Laura Thomas
30th Mar 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and two children were transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition following a house fire on Lurline Dve in Proserpine.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency said two crews attended the scene about 10.40am.

She said the house was “fully involved” with “lots of black smoke”, however it “didn’t look like anyone was inside”.

The spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished about 11.04am, but that crews were still on scene “dampening down internally”.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the three patients were transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition as a precautionary measure for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Ergon Energy were also called and disconnected the power.

house fire proserpine proserpine fire and emergency proserpine hospital queensland ambulance services queensland fire and rescue services
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New details for flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

        New details for flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

        Health UPDATE: Seat numbers have been released for two flights into the Mackay region.

        WHITSUNDAY RESULTS: Several divisions still in doubt

        premium_icon WHITSUNDAY RESULTS: Several divisions still in doubt

        News ROLLING COVERAGE: Stay informed about the latest updates.

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News States, territories to decide whether to make new rules enforceable

        ‘FAIRYTALE’: Emotional reunion after Guthalungra crash

        premium_icon ‘FAIRYTALE’: Emotional reunion after Guthalungra crash

        Pets & Animals After she watched her dog run out of her crashed car, this owner spent every day...