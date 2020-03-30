‘Fully involved’ house fire in Proserpine

Crews were called to a house fire on Lurline Drive in Proserpine.

A WOMAN and two children were transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition following a house fire on Lurline Dve in Proserpine.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency said two crews attended the scene about 10.40am.

She said the house was “fully involved” with “lots of black smoke”, however it “didn’t look like anyone was inside”.

The spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished about 11.04am, but that crews were still on scene “dampening down internally”.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the three patients were transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition as a precautionary measure for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Ergon Energy were also called and disconnected the power.