Fun and footy enjoyed by masters at Airlie Beach

TOP DAY: The Shirtfronters and Sausage Kings met in the Tropical Masters Cup grand final. Georgia Simpson

AUSTRALIAN RULES: While most were tucking into chocolate eggs and hot cross buns this Easter, a group of footballers turned back the clock in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Sportspark was the scene for the Tropical Masters Cup, an annual Australian Rules Football carnival for players aged 35 years and older.

Whitsunday Bald Eagles president Darren Lloyd said that while player numbers were slightly down on previous years, the carnival still proved popular.

"We ended up with the four teams instead of six but everyone that was there had a ball,” he said.

"The footy was played in great spirit and many people told me it was the best Easter footy carnival they had been to.

"There was a bit of rain around on the Saturday morning but it cleared up beautifully and ensured the sunshine was out for when the footy started.”

A round-robin tournament ended with the Shirtfront Solutions Shirtfronters and Master Butchers Whitsunday Sausage Kings squaring-off in the decider.

In the end, it was the aptly named Shirtfronters who completed an unbeaten campaign with a four-goal grand final triumph.

The evergreen Ivan Walker, who has been a champion footballer with Mackay club Eastern Swans for the past two decades, was one of the star performers for the winners.

Darren Semmler and Chris Butcher were other leading lights for the winners.

The other teams in action were the Tropical Designs Desperados and Anchor Bar Pirates.

The event opened with the Walk-A-Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser on the Friday night before the draft was held at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

Lloyd said a speech made by Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network president Ron Petterson to those in attendance resonated with many.

After the footy wrapped up on Saturday afternoon, the players headed to Anchor Bar for the presentations and a few stayers backed up for a recovery session at the Jubilee Tavern on Sunday.

Whitsunday Bald Eagles will get together for a match on May 5 in Townsville.

The Bald Eagles will be putting on a bus to travel north for the carnival, which features teams from across North Queensland.

For more information on the club, visit the Whitsunday Bald Eagles Masters AFL Page on Facebook.