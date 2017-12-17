Fun at the Prossie Fair

Santa was held up on his way into the fair.

MAIN Street in Proserpine was once again transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland for the annual Rotary fair on Friday evening.

There was plenty of entertainment provided by the Proserpine Citizens' Band and the dancers from Dee Jays School of Dance.

The man in red arrived with the boys in blue, to hand out lollies to those who managed to stay off the naughty list this year.

Mother Nature provided the perfect balmy summer's night for the whole family to enjoy.

Kids enjoyed the new rock climbing attraction at the fair for the first time, that was speculated to have an hour's wait time at one stage during the night.

There were plenty of stalls laden with treasures, providing something to suit everyone from jewellery, to sweet cannelloni treats.

The usual fundraising antics went on with the Rotary club spinning their wheel of fortune and selling Christmas treats, all in the name for a good cause.

Rotary Proserpine had its new hurricane relief trailer fully stocked and barbecue firing on the night; the lads on the grill delivered a good sausage sizzle to the many hungry patrons.

As the night drew to a close fireworks lit up the night sky in a spectacular display.