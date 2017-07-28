Fun day's a chance for runway revelling

EVER wanted to sit in the cockpit of a Russian World War Two plane, cycle with a Paralympic gold medallist or ride your push bike, skateboard or scooter on an airport runway?

Well, families will have the chance to do all of the above at the Whitsunday Coast Airport's Fun Day on the Runway on July 29 to celebrate the start of the $40million runway and terminal upgrade.

The free community event will be unique, with fun activities, including an aerobatic performance by CQ Adventure Flights.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox will also be there to turn the first sod to kick off the runway upgrade.

"I encourage all the community to bring their bean bags, rugs and chairs for a great night of family entertainment including a jumping castle, food trucks, face painting and the movie Zootopia on an inflatable big screen,” he said.

The event will also host the premiere screening of the regional video Our Whitsunday: Our Utopia, which is a new initiative of council.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said this was a perfect opportunity for the Whitsunday Region community to celebrate the start of the $40 million runway upgrade and airport expansion.

"This week's record annual passenger numbers proved the Whitsunday Coast Airport is one of the fastest growing regional airports in Australia.

"We have a special permit to host the event on the runway and surrounds and it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for families to wander the runway, explore vintage biplanes and watch a movie on the big screen under the stars next to the runway apron,” Cr Willcox said.

"Thanks to our airline partner Tigerair, every person who attends has the chance to enter the draw for a $500 travel voucher to fly friends or family to visit the wonderful Whitsunday Region.”

The free community event will run from 4.30-9pm and feature a criterium multi-lap bike race on the runway with two time Paralympic gold medallist David Nicholas taking on cyclists from Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton.

After the race people young and old will be given the opportunity to ride the runway with David.

RUNWAY FUN

WHAT: Fun Day on the Runway

WHERE: Whitsunday Coast Airport

WHEN: July 29, 4.30-9pm

COST: Free

WHAT: Fun Day on the Runway

WHEN: July 29, 4.30-9pm

COST: Free