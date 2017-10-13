Fun night for the ladies at Magnums

Juanita Halden hopes to see a good crowd at the upcoming ladies only night.

FANCY a date with a reality TV superstar?

Coming up on October 21 you will get the chance at the Ladies Only Fun Night Out.

But that's not all.

Expect adult toy demonstrations, raffles and lucky door prizes all donated by local businesses to boost morale in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

The idea for the girls' night out was born in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone by the Whitsunday Social Ladies Club when people were feeling deflated and community morale was low.

Tracey Penhallurick said the night is all about making the women of the Whitsundays "happy and giving them a fun night”.

The Whitsunday Social Ladies Club has been helping local women to connect and make friends for almost three years and now the group now has more than 400 members.

The organising committee made up of Shaz Cousins, Tracey Penhallurick, Cynthia Rees and Juanita Halden are excited to be able to offer the special night out for Whitsunday women.

Starting off with no expectation of support from local business, the committee has been overwhelmed with support.

"We had no idea it was going to be this big,” Ms Penhallurick said.

"We have had a lot of support from the locals. A lot of businesses have been hurt but they are handing out vouchers to us ladies and good on them for doing it.”

Next Saturday night, women heading along to Magnums Hotel will have a chance to bid on a date with an unnamed celebrity guest.

All proceeds from the night will be donated to National Breast Cancer Foundation.

