Fun time had on the greens

CELEBRATING SUCCESS: Peter Barrett, Paul Durnsford and Merv Stewart took out the prize honours at Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

BOWLS: Disappointingly it rained all afternoon so there is no news to report from Sunday at Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

But it was a busy rest of the week, highlighted by a big Australia Day.

Here's the notes.

Wednesday Social Bowls: Four rinks were filled for the afternoon game. Team of Herb Secomb, Elaine Kippen and Bob Spees won against Tony Kelly, John Fielding and Tony Whitehorn by the greatest margin of the day 24-11.

Paul Osborne, Jim Cairns and David Dias defeated Merv Stewart, Rick Brunell and Noel Crosby 21-15.

Henny Tattam played double lead for team Margaret Heeney, Terry Clarke and Nick Fernbach, and also for team Chris Williamson, Graeme Herd and Steve Tattam. The score was 20-13.

The closest game of the day was Lu Rogan, Carol Crosbie and Betty Whitehorn who defeated Lyn Graham, Louise Mahony and Rik Galea 21-20.

Business house bowls resumes on February 6.

Any business group wanting to join in for a friendly Wednesday night competition please register interest by phoning the club.

The men's monthly meeting was held on Friday afternoon and was followed by a sausage barbecue.

There were some players for barefoot bowls too.

This Friday an open pairs competition starts.

The competition is a fast moving thirty minute game that will run each Friday over four weeks.

It is a stick draw for teams so there is no need to search for a partner to take part.

Visitors and players celebrated Australia Day with a delicious cooked breakfast at the bowls club on Saturday.

Following the flag-raising ceremony players took to the green.

The winning team on the day was Merv Stewart, Peter Barrett and Paul Durnsford.

Andy McDougall and Ladda Purdie won second prize a big pack of meat pies each, and the third prize of a packet of lamingtons for each player was won by Paul Osborne, Rick Brunell (replacement player for Elaine Kippen) and Tony Whitehorn.

Members thank the sponsors for this day Margo Stanley, Steve and Henny Tattam.

Saturday Scroungers: is on Saturday, 9.30am for a 10am start.

It is not necessary to book, turn up on time and Duncan runs the morning.

Conditions of play do apply.