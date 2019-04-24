Funding announced for Whitsunday sporting group

Andrew Auld, Tracey Stroud, George Christensen, Adam Stroud and Brett Campbell are excited to see almost $500,000 in federal funding allocated to the Whitsundays Moto Sports Club.

Andrew Auld, Tracey Stroud, George Christensen, Adam Stroud and Brett Campbell are excited to see almost $500,000 in federal funding allocated to the Whitsundays Moto Sports Club.

THE FUTURE of motorsports in the Whitsundays is looking brighter after almost $500,000 was announced for a Proserpine sporting facility today.

The Whitsunday Moto Sports Club are set to receive $480,000 by the end of the year through the Sporting Infrastructure Grant which will be used to install trackside lighting through the club's Light Us Up project.

Whitsunday Motor Sports Club treasurer Tracey Stroud said installing track lighting would enable the club to offer a safer motorsport program better suited to the conditions of the Whitsundays.

"Track lighting has a number of benefits including addressing the sun safety policy and sun and heat exposure that we experience here in the tropical climate where we live,” she said.

"The benefits of lighting will be seen across the board as it means we will be able to run meetings in the cooler parts of the day, in the afternoon into the night minimising those risks for spectators, officials, participants, our volunteers.”

With development of the track first beginning in 2009, Mrs Stroud said lighting was always part of the plan for the facility.

"Lighting will enable us to further develop what we are able to offer as we will have those extended hours,” she said.

"When we first developed our track, it was the first multi-sport track outside of Brisbane and from there we have always continued to develop through funding and support for the club.”

Visiting the Proserpine track today, Member for Dawson George Christensen said he was able to re-locate some of the funding from the rejected Ozone Whitsundays development as a pre-election commitment that would not rely on the outcome of the upcoming federal election.

Mr Christensen said the installation of lighting would hopefully see more events held at the track increasing interest in local motorsports as well as increasing economic activity through increasing visitors to the region to participate and be spectators at the track sports.

"Further development for this club seen through such funding will allow bigger and better motor sports programs in our region,” he said.

"So many people and different groups are associated with the club so this funding will benefit all those associated and involved with this facility.

"It will be great to see more events held here that will draw in more people to Proserpine and the Whitsundays region, bringing economic benefits to the area as well.”