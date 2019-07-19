Funding boost for job seekers

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said Skilling Queenslanders for Work has been producing some fantastic results.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said Skilling Queenslanders for Work has been producing some fantastic results. Chris Ison ROK201217cjobs2

WHITSUNDAY residents will be able to join new employment training projects as part of the Palaszczuk Government's $44 million latest round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work funding.

A total of $290,000 has been allocated between a Whitsundays-based organisation and a Mirani-based organisation, matching the figure allocated towards three Mackay-based organisations to assist in the upskilling of jobseekers.

More than 6700 jobseekers across Queensland will be assisted in gaining skills to develop a pathway for employment.

In the Whitsundays, the funding has been allocated to the Community Solutions Group, who will assist 39 disadvantaged jobseekers facing barriers to employment.

Participants will gain either a Certificate III in individual support or Certificate II in Tourism under the Pioneer Your Career project.

Community Solutions Group service and development coordinator Rachel Lloyd said the program will assist in providing the Whitsundays with skilled workers.

"The program will provide employers with suitably qualified workers in industries with high demand,” she said.

"It will also ensure the training aligns with industry recruitment practices and provides skills valued by both the local tourism and community services sectors.”

Ms Lloyd said the funding would provide people in the region an opportunity to access accredited training, skill development and gain support to find employment.

The Whitsundays program is set to focus on minimising the barriers faced by jobseekers.

"Once unemployed, mature-age people face challenges re-entering the workforce,” she said.

"The program will engage employer and community partners to prepare people aged 45years and older and women returning to work, for specific local employment opportunities.”

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the latest round of funding will go towards 211 local projects from as far north as the Torres Strait and Cape York, through Western Queensland and along the coast.

"Skilling Queenslanders for Work has been producing some fantastic results with more than 24,000 people finding jobs as a direct result of participating in one of these programs,” Ms Fentiman said.

Applications for the second 2019-20 funding round will open on August 1.