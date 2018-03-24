Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

SIX new tourism projects across the Whitsundays will provide exciting new experiences for visitors to the region.

The projects were announced today by Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones while on a visit to the region.

Ms Jones announced that $2 million would be available to fund the six projects, in Bowen, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island.

The funding is part of a $7 million joint State and Federal government funding package set up to help the tourism industry bounce back following Tropical Cyclone Debbie, last March.

Ms Jones said the Whitsundays' tourism industry had shown great resilience in the last year.

"We always knew we needed to support the industry by giving visitors to this beautiful part of the world new ways to experience its many attractions,” she said.

"Grants were awarded to projects that will drive tourism demand and increase visitation and expenditure in the Whitsundays and surrounding region.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said he was excited about the announcement and eager to see how the projects would enhance tourism in the region.

"These projects will help take tourism in the Whitsundays to another level,” he said.

"We are already an idyllic place for visitation to the Great Barrier Reef and islands, and this funding will help develop mainland tourism.”

The six projects to receive funding are:

Hamilton Island Enterprises Limited - for the construction of an auditorium to attract large expo and conference events at Bougainvillea Marquee, Hamilton Island.

Reef Ecologic - for the design, creation and installation of underwater and inter-tidal interpretive art pieces across the Whitsunday region.

Catalina Flying Memorial Limited - for a feasibility study into the restoration and relocation of a Catalina flying aircraft to Bowen for static and flying display as a tourist and educational attraction.

Bowen Tourism and Enterprise - for the creation and installation of a digital interpretive space, featuring CGI virtual reality, at the Bowen Visitor Information Centre.

Jimmy Crow Limited - for a feasibility study for an ecotourism development including an interpretive centre and café, hiking and cycling tracks and adrenaline activities located both near and within Conway National Park, overlooking Airlie Beach.

Queens Beach Tourist Village Pty Ltd - for the construction of an inclusive family water play attraction at Queens Beach Tourist Village, Queens Beach.