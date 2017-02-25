Funding plan gets a tick

UNITED: The Reef Festival could benefit from Tourism Whitsundays' Event Support Program.

NOTHING drives tourism in the Whitsundays like the diversity of events held all year round.

Recognising this, Tourism Whitsundays has launched an Event Support Program to offer financial assistance for regional events.

Tourism Whitsunday chief executive officer Craig Turner said offering incentives for event planners was an effective way to attract people to the region.

"Tourism Whitsundays acknowledges that events can positively impact the regional economy and this leads to infrastructure development which benefits the community,” he said.

"Not only is there an economic benefit but local events also build a sense of local pride, which in turn fosters confidence and strengthens the community as a whole, delivering positive social outcomes.”

Whitsunday Reef Festival chair Margie Murphy said any additional support would go a long way.

"It would add to the professionalism of the event and will help us reach people outside the Whitsunday region to come to the event - and that would lead to other sponsorship and fundraising money.”

Whitsunday Writers Festival organiser Gloria Burley agreed funding would give her event broader appeal.

"It would mean I could do more things like live music and more prizes for people in workshops and make it much more enjoyable for everyone,” she said.

The Event Support Program offers assistance on two fronts, providing free resources and guidance as well as funding for events that meet the criteria.

Preference will be offered to events scheduled between March and June to optimise tourism to the region.

Funding applications for 2017-18 should be submitted to Tourism Whitsundays before April 10.

For funding criteria, download the Event Support Program booklet from www.tourismwhitsunday

.com.au/resources.